मैनपुरी से भाजपा के प्रेम सिंह शाक्य ने किया नामांकन, चुनाव मैदान में सामने होंगे मुलायम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Thu, 04 Apr 2019 02:32 PM IST
प्रेम सिंह शाक्य और मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
प्रेम सिंह शाक्य और मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
भाजपा उम्मीदवार प्रेम सिंह शाक्य ने गुरुवार को मैनपुरी संसदीय क्षेत्र के लिए नामांकन किया। इससे पहले उन्होंने भाजपा नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ जुलूस निकाला। चुनाव मैदान में प्रेम सिंह के सामने सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव होंगे। 
lok sabha elections 2019 election prem singh shakya mulayam singh yadav
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
प्रेम सिंह शाक्य और मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
प्रेम सिंह शाक्य और मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
नामांकन से पहले प्रेम सिंह ने निकाला जुलूस
नामांकन से पहले प्रेम सिंह ने निकाला जुलूस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने दाखिल किया नामांकन
भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने दाखिल किया नामांकन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
