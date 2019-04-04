मैनपुरी से भाजपा के प्रेम सिंह शाक्य ने किया नामांकन, चुनाव मैदान में सामने होंगे मुलायम

{"_id":"5ca5c82fbdec2207143e9cfa","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-candidate-prem-singh-shakya-nomination-files-from-mainpuri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0936\u093e\u0915\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928, \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेम सिंह शाक्य और मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
नामांकन से पहले प्रेम सिंह ने निकाला जुलूस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने दाखिल किया नामांकन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य