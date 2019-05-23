शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Lok Sabha Election Result mathura seat hema malini narendra singh fight

Lok Sabha Election Result: हेमा ने काटी 'वोटों की फसल', एक बार फिर मिली बड़ी जीत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Thu, 23 May 2019 06:07 PM IST
हेमा मालिनी
1 of 5
हेमा मालिनी - फोटो : Social Media
भाजपा प्रत्याशी सिनेस्टार हेमा मालिनी एक बार फिर मथुरा संसदीय क्षेत्र में वोटों की फसल काटी है। इसका नतीजा यह रहा कि हेमा ने मथुरा सीट पर दूसरी बार जीत का परचम लहराया है। अब जीत की औपचारिक घोषणा होना बाकी है। गठबंधन के रालोद प्रत्याशी कुंवर नरेंद्र सिंह दूसरे स्थान पर हैं। कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन बेहद निराशाजनक रहा। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 general election 2019 lok sabha chunav result 2019 hema malini हेमा मालिनी लोकसभा सीट
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Lok Sabha Chunav 2019 Result:Congress leader including Virbhadra could not save their fortress
Shimla

चुनाव परिणाम 2019: वीरभद्र समेत कांग्रेस के ये दिग्गज नेता नहीं बचा पाए अपने गढ़

23 मई 2019

जया, निषाद, सावित्री बाई
Lucknow

यूपी के 5 बड़े दिग्गज नेता, जो दल बदलकर लड़े चुनाव, तीन ने मुंह की खाई

23 मई 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
Election 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
रामपुर
Moradabad

रामपुर से आजम खां की जीत तो तय थी, जयाप्रदा की हार के 5 बड़े कारण

23 मई 2019

दिग्गज जिनकी हार तय
Delhi NCR

Election Result 2019: दिल्ली के 5 दिग्गज जिनकी हार तय, फाइट में भी नहीं हैं आतिशी

23 मई 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
Election 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
झांसी लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 परिणाम
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव परिणाम: यूपी की इन सीटों पर हार रही भाजपा, बसपा को मिल रही भारी बढ़त 

23 मई 2019

हाजी याकूब कुरैशी, राजेंद्र अग्रवाल, तब्बसुम हसन, इमरान मसूद
Meerut

Election Results 2019: पांच बड़े कारण जिन्होंने पश्चिमी यूपी की सात सीटों पर रोमांचक बनाया मुकाबला

23 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

जीत दर्ज करने के बाद साक्षी महाराज
Kanpur

साक्षी महाराज ने रौंदा गठबंधन और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का हौंसला, 10 राउंड की बढ़त के बाद लौट गए घर

23 मई 2019

मुजफ्फरनगर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी संजीव बालियान
Meerut

Election Results 2019: पश्चिमी यूपी में कांटे का संघर्ष, मेरठ-मुजफ्फरनगर में मुकाबला बेहद दिलचस्प

23 मई 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
Election 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
विज्ञापन
लोकसभा चुनाव परिणाम
Meerut

Election Results Live: ये मुस्लिम प्रत्याशी दे रहे भाजपा को टक्कर, जानें- वेस्ट की इन सीटों का हाल

23 मई 2019

Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2019 Mandi Seat Cm jairam factor for victory of ramswaroop sharma
Shimla

चुनाव परिणाम 2019: सीएम फैक्टर से मंडी में सुखराम और कांग्रेस की जुगलबंदी चारों खाने चित

23 मई 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
Election 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
स्मृति ईरानी-राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस के गढ़ में राहुल से आगे हैं स्मृति ईरानी, अब तक 5 विवादों से जुड़ चुका है नाता

23 मई 2019

Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2019 Mandi Seat Ram swaroop sharma winning Record
Shimla

चुनाव परिणाम 2019: मंडी से भाजपा प्रत्याशी रामस्वरूप ने बना दिया जीत का रिकॉर्ड, जश्न में डूबे लोग

23 मई 2019

प्रीता हरित
Agra

Lok Sabha Election Result: ब्रज में नहीं चला प्रियंका का जादू, 'रण' से दूर हुए कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी

23 मई 2019

Rahul Gandhi- Priyanka gandhi Vadra
Chandigarh

Pics: पंजाब में मोदी लहर ध्वस्त, राहुल-प्रियंका की चली आंधी, भाजपा कार्यालयों पर सन्नाटा

23 मई 2019

uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results big margin in harish rawat and ajay bhatt vote
Dehradun

मिशन 2019: टिकट के लिए दिल्ली में डाला था डेरा, लेकिन मोदी लहर में डूबी हरीश रावत की नैय्या

23 मई 2019

कानपुर लोकसभा सीट पर सत्यदेव पचौरी और श्रीप्रकाश जायसवाल में कांटे की टक्कर
Kanpur

kanpur Election Result Live: कानपुर से सत्यदेव पचौरी तो अकबरपुर से भोले की जीत तय, घोषणा का इंतजार

23 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी
Meerut

चुनाव परिणाम: जानें- भाजपा की जीत के पीछे का रहस्य, पीएम मोदी ने चुनाव में अपनाया था ये 'टोटका'

23 मई 2019

mohit mor murder
Delhi NCR

टिक-टॉक वाले मोहित की हत्या में नया मोड़, कहीं लड़की तो नहीं मौत की असली वजह

23 मई 2019

भाजपा की बढत पर जीत का जश्न मनाते लोग
Kanpur

कांग्रेस-गठबंधन हार के नजदीक पहुंचे तो यहां जश्न में डूबे भाजपा कार्यकर्ता, एक साथ मनाई होली दिवाली

23 मई 2019

डिंपल यादव, सुब्रत पाठक (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

सुब्रत के बढ़ते मतों के साथ डिंपल की बढ़ी चिंता, मायावती का आशीर्वाद भी रंग न लाएगा क्या!

23 मई 2019

बाबा रामदेव
Dehradun

एनडीए की 'जीत' पर खुशी से फूले नहीं समाए बाबा रामदेव, कहा- अब अनुलोम विलोम और गीता पाठ करे विपक्ष

23 मई 2019

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
Dehradun

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी पर है इनका आशीर्वाद, चुनाव नतीजों से पहले यहां किया था संकल्प

23 मई 2019

हेमा मालिनी
हेमा मालिनी - फोटो : Social Media
खेत में टैक्टर चलातीं हेमा मालिनी
खेत में टैक्टर चलातीं हेमा मालिनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हेमा मालिनी (फाइल)
हेमा मालिनी (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धर्मेंद्र के साथ हेमा मालिनी
धर्मेंद्र के साथ हेमा मालिनी
भाजपा उम्मीदवार हेमा मालिनी
भाजपा उम्मीदवार हेमा मालिनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

फूलपुर सीट पर जीत से खुश भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने जीत के लिए दिया मोदी को श्रेय

यूपी की फूलपुर और इलाहाबाद सीट पर रोचक मुकाबला देखने को मिला। यहां फूलपुर सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी केशरी देवी पटेल ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी से 1 लाख से ज्यादा वोटों से जीत हासिल की। प्रयागराज से अमर उजाला संवाददाता आनंद राज ने उनसे खास बात की।

23 मई 2019

भाजपा जश्न 1:51

तस्वीरों में देखिए हर जगह भाजपा की जीत का शानदार जश्न

23 मई 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:36

पीएम मोदी को जीत पर मिल रहीं बधाइयां, सुनिए बाबा रामदेव क्या बोले

23 मई 2019

लोक सभा चुनाव 4:07

इन 5 वजहों से कांग्रेस को मिली हार

23 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:10

यहां देखिए लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के नतीजे LIVE

23 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.