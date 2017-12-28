बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4512594f1c1b156b8beea8","slug":"ladies-bikers-reach-agra-from-mathura-for-beti-bachao","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेटी बचाओ का संदेश लेकर ताजनगरी पहुंचीं बाइकर्स, हुआ जोरदार स्वागत
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 09:18 PM IST
अमर उजाला की महिला सशक्तिकरण की मुहिम को बढ़ावा देने के लिए ‘गूंज’ की महिला बाइकर्स गुरुवार की शाम को आगरा पहुंची तो लोगों ने उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया। बाइकर्स टीम ने अपने दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत धर्मनगरी मथुरा से की।
