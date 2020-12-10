शहर चुनें
हमारी धरोहर आगरा कथा: जानिए शहर की नाई की मंडी का इतिहास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 02:00 PM IST
नाई की मंडी
नाई की मंडी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जहां शहर की ज्यादातर मंडियां मुगल बादशाह अकबर के समय में बनी, वहीं नाई की मंडी इससे भी पुरानी है। यह सूर वंश के शासक शेरशाह सूरी के समय में बनी थी। 
city & states agra uttar pradesh nai ki mandi mughals akbar shershah suri exclusive

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

नाई की मंडी
नाई की मंडी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
