हमारी धरोहर आगरा कथा: जानिए शहर की नाई की मंडी का इतिहास

{"_id":"5fd1d2788ebc3e3eb10b57fa","slug":"know-the-history-of-nai-ki-mandi-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0927\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0925\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नाई की मंडी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd1d2788ebc3e3eb10b57fa","slug":"know-the-history-of-nai-ki-mandi-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0927\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0925\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नाई की मंडी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd1d2788ebc3e3eb10b57fa","slug":"know-the-history-of-nai-ki-mandi-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0927\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0925\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नाई की मंडी बाजार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd1d2788ebc3e3eb10b57fa","slug":"know-the-history-of-nai-ki-mandi-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0927\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0925\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नाई की मंडी बाजार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd1d2788ebc3e3eb10b57fa","slug":"know-the-history-of-nai-ki-mandi-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0927\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0925\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नाई की मंडी थाना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला