जोंस मिल प्रकरण: ध्वस्त होंगे अवैध निर्माण, डीएम ने जारी किए आदेश

{"_id":"5f3b61a68ebc3e3d1c118b82","slug":"jones-mill-scam-illegal-construction-will-be-destroyed-dm-issued-orders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u0927\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923, \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जोंस मिल की जगह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3b61a68ebc3e3d1c118b82","slug":"jones-mill-scam-illegal-construction-will-be-destroyed-dm-issued-orders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u0927\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923, \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जोंस मिल में सरकारी जमीन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3b61a68ebc3e3d1c118b82","slug":"jones-mill-scam-illegal-construction-will-be-destroyed-dm-issued-orders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u0927\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923, \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धर्मस्थल की जमीन भी जांच के दायरे में
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3b61a68ebc3e3d1c118b82","slug":"jones-mill-scam-illegal-construction-will-be-destroyed-dm-issued-orders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u0927\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923, \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जोंस मिल में पड़ा मलबा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3b61a68ebc3e3d1c118b82","slug":"jones-mill-scam-illegal-construction-will-be-destroyed-dm-issued-orders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u0927\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923, \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जोंस मिल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला