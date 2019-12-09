'पानीपत' पर घमासान, फिल्म निर्माता-निर्देशक का पुतला फूंक जाट समाज ने किया यह एलान

{"_id":"5dee730b8ebc3e87a25b41e9","slug":"jat-samaj-protest-against-film-panipat-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940\u092a\u0924' \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u091f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जाट समाज के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dee730b8ebc3e87a25b41e9","slug":"jat-samaj-protest-against-film-panipat-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940\u092a\u0924' \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u091f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते जाट समाज के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dee730b8ebc3e87a25b41e9","slug":"jat-samaj-protest-against-film-panipat-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940\u092a\u0924' \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u091f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुतला फूंकते जाट समाज के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dee730b8ebc3e87a25b41e9","slug":"jat-samaj-protest-against-film-panipat-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940\u092a\u0924' \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u091f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदर्शन करते जाट समाज के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dee730b8ebc3e87a25b41e9","slug":"jat-samaj-protest-against-film-panipat-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940\u092a\u0924' \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u091f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते जाट समाज के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला