Jat samaj protest against film Panipat in agra

'पानीपत' पर घमासान, फिल्म निर्माता-निर्देशक का पुतला फूंक जाट समाज ने किया यह एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 09 Dec 2019 09:45 PM IST
जाट समाज के लोग
1 of 5
जाट समाज के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में फिल्म ‘पानीपत’ के विरोध में जाट समाज ने सोमवार को प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने फिल्म में सूरजमल के किरदार के साथ अन्याय करने और इतिहास के साथ छेड़छाड़ का आरोप लगाया है। प्रदर्शनकारी लोगों ने फिल्म के निर्माता-निर्देशक आशुतोष गोवरिकर का पुतला दहन कर फिल्म पर रोक लगाने की मांग की।
panipat movie controversy on panipat movie jat samaj
जाट समाज के लोग
जाट समाज के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते जाट समाज के लोग
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते जाट समाज के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुतला फूंकते जाट समाज के लोग
पुतला फूंकते जाट समाज के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन करते जाट समाज के लोग
प्रदर्शन करते जाट समाज के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते जाट समाज के लोग
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते जाट समाज के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
