शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Police sent road rage murder accused to jail in agra

कार से एक्टिवा टकराने पर की थी कपड़ा व्यापारी की हत्या, बिगड़ैल रईसजादे को पुलिस ने भेजा जेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 09 Dec 2019 08:08 PM IST
हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल
1 of 7
हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में कपड़ा व्यापारी राहुल अग्रवाल की हत्या में गिरफ्तार किए गए बिगड़ैल रईसजादे राजीव अग्रवाल को पुलिस ने सोमवार को कोर्ट के सामने पेश किया। उसे जेल भेज दिया गया। इससे पूर्व हुई पूछताछ में उसने पुलिस को कई चौंकाने वाली बातें बताईं। आरोपी वारदात के वक्त शराब के नशे में धुत था। कार से एक्टिवा टकराने पर उसने कपड़ा व्यापारी को अपनी लाइसेंसी पिस्टल से गोली मारी थी। अगली स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें सनसनीखेज हत्याकांड से जुड़ी चौंकाने वाली बातें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
road rage murder murder accused cloth merchant murder
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

राहुल का फाइल फोटो
Agra

हत्यारोपी ने दो बार बोला था गोली मार दूंगा, तीसरी बार में दाग दी गोली, पढ़ें हत्या का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

9 दिसंबर 2019

purohit anger over Chardham Shrine Board, arrested by police in dehradun
Dehradun

चारधाम श्राइन बोर्ड पर पंडा, पुरोहितों में उबाल, विधानसभा कूच के दौरान पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार 

9 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
सड़क पर बिखरे प्याज के छिलके
Agra

कलक्ट्रेट परिसर में 'लूट' लिया कीमती प्याज, 'लुटेरों' के आगे किसी की नहीं चली, देखें तस्वीरें

9 दिसंबर 2019

शव लेने के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचे परिजन
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांडः इमारत में लगी आग का गवाह आया सामने, बताया कैसा था मंजर

9 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
अस्पताल में रखे गए लोग
Varanasi

सोनभद्र में बड़ा हादसा: रेणुका नदी में नाव पलटी, दस डूबे आठ को बचाया

9 दिसंबर 2019

कस्टीम टीम द्वारा पकड़े गए सोने के बिस्कुट
Varanasi

शारजाह से बढ़ी तस्करी, फिर एयरपोर्ट पर पकड़ा गया 787 ग्राम सोना व 3 लाखा की सिगरेट

9 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

हॉर्स रेस देखने के लिए पहुंचे दर्शक।
Lucknow

लखनऊ रेसकोर्स में लगा शौकीनों का जमावड़ा, दिखे खूबसूरत नजारे, तस्वीरें

9 दिसंबर 2019

वारदात के बाद इस हालत में मिली थी कार
Meerut

ऑनर किलिंग: इकलौते बेटे को खोने वाली मां ने उसकी प्रेमिका को दी नई जिंदगी, दिल छू लेगी ये प्रेमकहानी

9 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
विज्ञापन
किसान का शव इन्हीं तारों पर झूलता मिला
Agra

फसल की देखरेख करने गए किसान का शव बिजली के तार पर झूलता मिला, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

9 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद कांड पर बोले राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

हैदराबाद कांड पर बोले राजू श्रीवास्तव, बचाव मा मारिन तो बढ़िया.. जानबूझ के मारिन तो अउर बढ़िया

9 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Nirbhaya case convict can be hang to death on 16 december 2019 says sources
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों को दिसंबर में ही इस तारीख को हो सकती है फांसी

9 दिसंबर 2019

skating started in historic ice skating rink in shimla in himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

शिमला के ऐतिहासिक आईस रिंक में स्केटिंग का आगाज, आप भी आइए लुत्फ उठाने

9 दिसंबर 2019

kashi vishwanath corridor
Varanasi

वाराणसी में काशी विश्वनाथ धाम को भव्य रूप देने में घोर लापरवाही,मानकों का उल्लंघन

9 दिसंबर 2019

शिक्षकों को सम्मानित करतीं राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

डूबती युवतियों को बचाने नर्मदा में कूद गईं थीं आनंदी बेन पटेल, जानें यूपी की राज्यपाल की अनकही बातें

9 दिसंबर 2019

सूफी संत शेख सैयद अब्दुल कादिर जीलानी की याद में
Jammu

जीलानी की याद मेंः वह सूफी संत जिसे मुसलमान गौस-ए-आजम तो हिंदू काहनूव संत कहते हैं, कुछ विशेष बातें

9 दिसंबर 2019

वारदात को याद कर विलाप करती महिला
Meerut

जब भरी पंचायत में प्रेमी युगल को गंडासे से काट डाला, समाज की क्रूरता की दास्तां सुनाती हैं ये घटनाएं

9 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी के आने से पहले तैयारियों में जुटा प्रशासन
Kanpur

पीएम मोदी के आने से पहले कानपुर को दुल्हन की तरह सजा रहा प्रशासन, दिखेगी बनारस के घाटों की झलक

9 दिसंबर 2019

HPPSC Judicial Service Examination Topper Priyanka Thakur Interview
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: दृढ़ निश्चय से मिली कामयाबी, दिव्यांगता को मात देकर जज की कुर्सी पर बैठेंगी प्रियंका

9 दिसंबर 2019

आग का फाइल फोटो
Agra

पड़तालः जूता कंपनी श्रीजी इंटरनेशनल की आग में हुई थी 44 लोगों की मौत, आज भी नहीं लिया सबक

9 दिसंबर 2019

meerut street
Meerut

मेरठ में भी कम नहीं तंग गलियां, आग लगी तो मच जाएगा हाहाकार, मानकों के विपरीत खड़ी हुईं इमारतें  

9 दिसंबर 2019

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान मौजूद भारी फोर्स और भीड़
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता और वकील के बीच बातचीत हो रही वायरल, मोबाइल खोल सकता है कई राज

9 दिसंबर 2019

अभिनेता अभिमन्यु दसानी
Lucknow

बिजनेस छोड़ एक्टर बने अभिमन्यु दसानी, लखनऊ की तहजीब व खानपान के बारे में कही ये बातें

9 दिसंबर 2019

हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल
हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या आरोपी राजीव
हत्या आरोपी राजीव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राहुल का फाइल फोटो
राहुल का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या के आरोपी के घर पहुंची पुलिस
हत्या के आरोपी के घर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक करती पुलिस
सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी को कोर्ट से जेल ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपी को कोर्ट से जेल ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक की पत्नी
मृतक की पत्नी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सोनिया गांधी के बर्थडे पर गिफ्ट में प्याज, पुडुचेरी के सीएम ने कार्यकर्ताओं को दिया उपहार

देश भर में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने पार्टी अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी का जन्मदिन धूम धाम मनाया। वहीं दूसरी तरफ पुडुचेरी के सीएम नारायणसामी ने अनोखे ढंग से पार्टी प्रमुख का जन्मदिन मनाया। सीएम ने अपने कार्यकर्ताओं को एक-एक किलो प्याज गिफ्ट दिया।

9 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:03

दक्षिण अफ्रीका की जोजिबिनी टूंजी बनीं मिस यूनिवर्स 2019

9 दिसंबर 2019

कर्नाटक उपचुनाव 1:53

कर्नाटक उपचुनाव : 15 में से 12 सीटों पर भाजपा जीती, 2 सीटें कांग्रेस, जेडीएस नहीं खोल पाई खाता

9 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता संशोधन बिल 2:08

जानिए, नागरिकता संशोधन बिल से क्या होंगे बदलाव, जिस पर मचा है बवाल

9 दिसंबर 2019

जेएनयू 1:32

फीस में इजाफे को लेकर राष्ट्रपति से मिलने जा रहे JNU छात्रों पर पुलिस का लाठीचार्ज

9 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited