कार से एक्टिवा टकराने पर की थी कपड़ा व्यापारी की हत्या, बिगड़ैल रईसजादे को पुलिस ने भेजा जेल

{"_id":"5dee51788ebc3e87fa54d6de","slug":"police-sent-road-rage-murder-accused-to-jail-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u093e \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0948\u0932 \u0930\u0908\u0938\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या आरोपी राजीव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राहुल का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या के आरोपी के घर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी को कोर्ट से जेल ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक की पत्नी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला