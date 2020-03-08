महिला दिवसः जोधपुर-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की कमान संभाल रहीं महिलाएं, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e6482f38ebc3eeb6f06b95c","slug":"international-women-s-day-women-staff-drive-the-jodhpur-howrah-express","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938\u0903 \u091c\u094b\u0927\u092a\u0941\u0930-\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जोधपुर-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के स्टॉफ को सम्मानित करते रेल अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्टॉफ को सम्मानित करते रेल अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरपीएफ अधिकारी को सम्मानित करते रेलवे अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला स्टॉफ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जोधपुर-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के स्टॉफ को सम्मानित करते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला