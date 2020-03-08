कोहरे की सुबह ने सभी को चौंकाया, होली पर ऐसा रहेगा मौसम, जानिए आने वाले दिनों का हाल

{"_id":"5e648e118ebc3ef3f450a4c4","slug":"weather-forecast-for-holi-fog-in-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोहरे के कारण सड़कों पर रेंगकर चले वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मॉस्क लगाए पर्यटक
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
बारिश के बीच सड़कों से गुजरते वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
खेत में बिछी गेहूं की फसल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala