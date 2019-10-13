शरद पूर्णिमा: ब्रज की धरा पर 'अमृत वर्षा', ठाकुर जी के अलौलिक दर्शन पाकर भक्त हुए निहाल

{"_id":"5da32bd98ebc3e016a182c94","slug":"huge-crowd-of-devotees-in-banke-bihari-temple-vrindavan-on-sharad-purnima","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930 '\u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e', \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी महाराज का स्वर्ण रजत सिंहासन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैरीकेडिंग कूदकर जाते श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपने आराध्य को चांदी की बांसुरी भेंट करने जाता श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदबाबा मंदिर में स्वेत वस्त्र धारण कर दर्शन देते कृष्ण-बलराम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला