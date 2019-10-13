शहर चुनें

शरद पूर्णिमा: ब्रज की धरा पर 'अमृत वर्षा', ठाकुर जी के अलौलिक दर्शन पाकर भक्त हुए निहाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वृंदावन (मथुरा), Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 07:21 PM IST
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
1 of 5
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शरद पूर्णिमा पर रविवार को वृंदावन के मंदिरों में भक्ति का ऐसा अमृत बरसा, जिसमें हर कोई सराबोर हो गया। वृंदावन के विश्व प्रसिद्ध बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में अपने आराध्य के दर्शन को भक्तों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। मोर मुकुट, कांछनी व बांसुरी धारण किए ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन पाकर भक्त अभिभूत हो गए। मंदिर परिसर में राधे-राधे और बांकेबिहारी के जयकारे से गूंजते रहे। 
sharad purnima शरद पूर्णिमा kojagiri purnima banke bihari temple vrindavan
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी महाराज का स्वर्ण रजत सिंहासन
बांकेबिहारी महाराज का स्वर्ण रजत सिंहासन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैरीकेडिंग कूदकर जाते श्रद्धालु
बैरीकेडिंग कूदकर जाते श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपने आराध्य को चांदी की बांसुरी भेंट करने जाता श्रद्धालु
अपने आराध्य को चांदी की बांसुरी भेंट करने जाता श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदबाबा मंदिर में स्वेत वस्त्र धारण कर दर्शन देते कृष्ण-बलराम
नंदबाबा मंदिर में स्वेत वस्त्र धारण कर दर्शन देते कृष्ण-बलराम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
