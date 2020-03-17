शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   how to sanitize home and office to prevent the coronavirus

लड़ेंगे कोरोना से: आप खुद भी कर सकते हैं घर-दफ्तर को सैनेटाइज, आसान है यह काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 01:14 AM IST
एसएसपी दफ्तर को किया सैनेटाइज
1 of 5
एसएसपी दफ्तर को किया सैनेटाइज - फोटो : Amar Ujala
आगरा में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों को सरकारी दफ्तरों को सैनेटाइज करता देख लोगों के मन में यह सवाल आ रहा है क्या घर और निजी दफ्तरों को भी इसी तरह सैनेटाइज किया जा सकता है? स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि यह काम मुश्किल नहीं है। जैसे घर की सफाई फिनाइल से होती है, वैसे ही कार्बोलिक एसिड और सोडियम हाइपो क्लोराइड से की जाए तो इसी से सैनेटाइज हो जाता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Buy Now
विज्ञापन
prevent coronavirus coronavirus sanitize

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कोरोना का खौफ
Meerut

खास रिपोर्ट: कोरोना के चलते ऐसे हैं ताजा हालात, तस्वीरों में देखें जिंदगी की रफ्तार पर कितना असर

18 मार्च 2020

फूट-फूटकर रोई महिला पर्यटक
Agra

ताजमहल-किला-सीकरी स्मारक बंद, फूट-फूटकर रोई महिला पर्यटक, अधूरी रह गई ख्वाहिश

18 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
निःसंतान दम्पतियों के जीवन में ये उपाय लौटा रहे हैं खुशियां
Maa IVF (Advertorial)

निःसंतान दम्पतियों के जीवन में ये उपाय लौटा रहे हैं खुशियां
सांड़ के हमले में गिरा व्यक्ति
Agra

सांड़ ने मचाया कोहराम, रास्ते में आए लोगों को उठाकर पटका, सड़क पर मची अफरा-तफरी

18 मार्च 2020

मगरमच्छ
Agra

खेत में विशालकाय मगरमच्छ आने से फैली दहशत, वनकर्मियों की हिम्मत टूटी, देखें तस्वीरें

18 मार्च 2020

नवरात्रों में माता चिंतपुर्णी में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का पाठ मां हरेंगी हर चिंता
Astrology Services

नवरात्रों में माता चिंतपुर्णी में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का पाठ मां हरेंगी हर चिंता
कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि में नहीं बंटेगा बालभोग-भंडारा, कोरोना वायरस के चलते जारी हुई कई पाबंदियां

18 मार्च 2020

कॉपी पर लिखा फिल्मी गाना
Agra

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा: कॉपी देख परीक्षक हैरान, उत्तर की जगह लिखा ‘मैं तेरे इश्क में मर न जाऊं कहीं...’

18 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

भाजपा सांसद राजुकमार चाहर
Agra

Coronavirus: भाजपा सांसद ने लगाई ऐसी टोपी, लिखा- करो नमस्ते, हाथ मिलाने से 'करो ना'

18 मार्च 2020

पवन जल्लाद
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः फांसी देने जेल पहुंचे जल्लाद की हुई कोरोना जांच, आज डमी से करेगा ट्रायल

18 मार्च 2020

निःसंतान दम्पतियों के जीवन में ये उपाय लौटा रहे हैं खुशियां
Maa IVF (Advertorial)

निःसंतान दम्पतियों के जीवन में ये उपाय लौटा रहे हैं खुशियां
विज्ञापन
बाबा घुइसरनाथ धाम में दर्शन पूजन करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: भगवान के घर में भी कोरोना की दहशत

17 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना: शरीर में ये लक्षण दिखाई देते ही तुरंत जाएं अस्पताल, दवा खरीदकर खाना हो सकता है घातक

17 मार्च 2020

नवरात्रों में माता चिंतपुर्णी में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का पाठ मां हरेंगी हर चिंता
Astrology Services

नवरात्रों में माता चिंतपुर्णी में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का पाठ मां हरेंगी हर चिंता
cm yogi
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी का ये प्रेम देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप, तस्वीरों में देखें रोजाना करते हैं ये काम

17 मार्च 2020

शाहीन बाग में लगाए गए तख्त
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग: प्रदर्शनकारियों ने निकाला सरकारी आदेश से बचने का जुगाड़, हर 2 मीटर की दूरी पर लगाए तख्त

17 मार्च 2020

Coronavirus in india : Vegetable Mandi closing Rumour in dehradun, Public In fear for Food crisis
Dehradun

कोरोना: देहरादून में मंडी बंद होने की फैली अफवाह, सब्जियां खरीदने को उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़, तस्वीरें...

17 मार्च 2020

बच्चे की मौत पर विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

अचानक टूट पड़ा गम का पहाड़, मासूम का चेहरा देख सहम गया परिवार, बच्चे की दर्दनाक मौत, तस्वीरें

17 मार्च 2020

औरैया डबल मर्डर 
Auraiya

औरैया डबल मर्डर: सपा नेता के इशारे पर खेली गई थी खून की होली, पुलिस सतर्कता दिखाती तो नहीं होती घटना

17 मार्च 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

सुमेर सागर के निवासियों का प्रदर्शन, श्रीमद्भागवत कथा का आयोजन, देखें दिनभर हलचल

17 मार्च 2020

बच्चों की हत्या के बाद पिता ने लगाई फांसी
Hamirpur

यूपी: बेटे-बेटी को फंदे पर लटकाया फिर पिता ने भी लगाई फांसी, एक साथ तीन शवों को देख कांप गई रूह

17 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस(सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Varanasi

कोरोना वायरस से बचाव: वाराणसी में प्रशासन ने उठाए जरूरी कदम, सारनाथ बंद, मंदिरों में किया ये काम

17 मार्च 2020

this is how yogi adityanath changed in last three years.
Lucknow

तीन साल में खुद भी बदल गए योगी, भगवा-कंठीधारी से लैपटॉप व आईपैड वाले मुख्यमंत्री बने, तस्वीरें

17 मार्च 2020

Kushinagar news
Gorakhpur

कोरोना का कहर: बौद्ध धर्म के सबसे पवित्र मंदिर में लगा ताला, 31 मार्च तक नहीं मिलेगा प्रवेश

17 मार्च 2020

पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Kanpur

असम की मॉडल से दुष्कर्म का मामला: कपड़ा व्यापारी व भूमाफिया समेत 4 को जेल, मुख्य आरोपी का सुराग नहीं

17 मार्च 2020

ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की संख्या घटी
Agra

372 वर्ष में 15 दिन के लिए दूसरी बार बंद हुआ ताजमहल, कोरोना से पहले रही थी यह वजह

17 मार्च 2020

एसएसपी दफ्तर को किया सैनेटाइज
एसएसपी दफ्तर को किया सैनेटाइज - फोटो : Amar Ujala
बाथरूम को सैनेटाइज करता कर्मचारी
बाथरूम को सैनेटाइज करता कर्मचारी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
सोडियम हाइपक्लोराइट
सोडियम हाइपक्लोराइट - फोटो : Amar Ujala
दफ्तर
दफ्तर - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ट्रेनों को किया गया सैनेटाइज
ट्रेनों को किया गया सैनेटाइज - फोटो : Amar Ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited