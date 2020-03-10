शहर चुनें

रंगों में सराबोर हुए ब्रजवासी, विदेशी सैलानियों पर भी चढ़ा होली का खुमार, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 10 Mar 2020 11:54 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस के बचाव के साथ मास्क लगाकर होली खेलती युवती
कोरोना वायरस के बचाव के साथ मास्क लगाकर होली खेलती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रज की होली अनोखी है। यहां जो भी आता है उसी रंग में रंग जाता है। होली का उल्लास युवाओं में खास तौर पर देखने को मिला। जगह-जगह युवतियों ने रंग-गुलाल के साथ होली खेली। सखियों के गालों पर गुलाल की बारिश कर डाली। आगरा में कोरोना वायरस का खौफ भी कुछ स्थानों पर देखने को मिला। युवतियों ने मास्क लगाकर होली खेली।
कोरोना वायरस के बचाव के साथ मास्क लगाकर होली खेलती युवती
कोरोना वायरस के बचाव के साथ मास्क लगाकर होली खेलती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में होली खेलते विदेशी पर्यटक
आगरा में होली खेलते विदेशी पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
होली खेलती युवतियां
होली खेलती युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
होली खेलती युवतियां
होली खेलती युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
होली पर चढ़ा युवाओं में रंग
होली पर चढ़ा युवाओं में रंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
होली खेलती युवतियां
होली खेलती युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
