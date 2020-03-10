रंगों में सराबोर हुए ब्रजवासी, विदेशी सैलानियों पर भी चढ़ा होली का खुमार, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e672a858ebc3eeb572e3bf7","slug":"holi-celebration-in-braj-tajnagari-colorful-festival-enjoying-foreign-tourist","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोना वायरस के बचाव के साथ मास्क लगाकर होली खेलती युवती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में होली खेलते विदेशी पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होली खेलती युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होली खेलती युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होली पर चढ़ा युवाओं में रंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होली खेलती युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला