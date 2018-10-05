बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bb79867867a5534ef184cd3","slug":"historical-ram-barat-of-agra-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u0930\u0918\u0941\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u0928\u0915\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरें: धूमधाम से निकली एतिहासिक राम बारात, रघुवर के स्वागत में भव्य रूप से सजी जनकपुरी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Sat, 06 Oct 2018 12:09 AM IST
आगरा में एतिहासिक राम बारात धूमधाम से निकाली गई। रावतपाड़ा लाला चन्नोमल की बारादरी से प्रभु श्रीराम की वर यात्रा शाम करीब छह बजे प्रारंभ हुई। शोभायात्रा में सबसे पहले दो ऊंटों पर सवार लोग नगाड़े बजाते चल रहे थे। उनके पीछे कौशल नरेश राजा दशरथ के गौरवशाली वंश की पताका लेकर पीछे छह घुड़सवार सिपाही थे। इनके पीछे विघ्न विनाशकर गणेश जी बारात शुभता की बौछार करते चल रहे थे। उनके पीछे मनमोहक झांकियों को सिलसिला प्रारंभ हुआ, जो काफी लंबा था।
