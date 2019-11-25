एबीवीपी के लिए कई मायनों में एतिहासिक रहा 65 वां राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन, जानें खास बातें

{"_id":"5ddbff198ebc3e54b7675a5d","slug":"historical-65th-abvp-conference-held-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e 65 \u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एबीवीपी के 65 वें अधिवेशन का समापन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आशीष चौहान को बधाई देते एबीवीपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष डॉ. एस सुबैय्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एबीवीपी की राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री निधि त्रिपाठी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एबीवीपी के नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेल्फी लेंती युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एबीवीपी के बैनर तले तस्वीर खिंचाती कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला