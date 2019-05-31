उफ ! ये गर्मी कहीं बिगाड़ न दे आपकी सेहत, इन उपायों से करें बचाव

{"_id":"5cf0e10bbdec2207476e3cce","slug":"health-tips-for-summer-heat-stroke","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b ! \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0928 \u0926\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924, \u0907\u0928 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धूप से बचने को कपड़े से चेहरा ढकी युवती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
छाता लगाकर धूप से बचाव करतीं पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाइक पर बैठी मां ने बच्चों को इस तरह धूप से बचाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूप से बचाव करती महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्मी में प्यास बुझाता युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला