उफ ! ये गर्मी कहीं बिगाड़ न दे आपकी सेहत, इन उपायों से करें बचाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 01:53 PM IST
धूप से बचने को कपड़े से चेहरा ढकी युवती
धूप से बचने को कपड़े से चेहरा ढकी युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा समेत पूरे ब्रज मंडल में तापमान 46 डिग्री के पार पहुंच चुका है। आसमान से आग बरस रही है। भीषण गर्मी से हर कोई बेहाल है। इस मौसम में कई बीमारियों का भी खतरा मंडराने लगा है। ऐसे में अपनी सेहत का जरूर ख्याल रखें। चिकित्सक तमाम उपाय बता रहे हैं, जिससे भीषण गर्मी में बीमारियों से बचा जा सकता है।
धूप से बचने को कपड़े से चेहरा ढकी युवती
छाता लगाकर धूप से बचाव करतीं पर्यटक
बाइक पर बैठी मां ने बच्चों को इस तरह धूप से बचाया
धूप से बचाव करती महिला
गर्मी में प्यास बुझाता युवक
