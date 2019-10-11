शहर चुनें

Full Moon on Sharad Purnima Tourist Can See Tajmahal Chamaki in Night View

ताजमहल पर 'चमकी' देखने की है चाहत तो ना करें देर, यहां से मिलेगा टिकट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 01:40 PM IST
शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल की दीदार
1 of 5
शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल की दीदार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुनिया के इस बेहद खूबसूरत स्मारक को चांदनी रात में देखने की ललक हर सैलानी के मन में होती है। शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन ताजमहल के सफेद पत्थर चांद की दूधिया रोशनी से नहाते हैं। ये नजारा चमकी कहलाता है। पांच दिन संगमरमरी ताजमहल की एक झलक पाने के लिए सैलानी बेचैन रहते हैं। इस बार रविवार को शरद पूर्णिमा है। रात में ताजमहल देखने के लिए एक दिन पहले टिकट बुक करानी होती है।
full moon tajmahal tajmahal in moonlight
11 अक्टूबर 2019

