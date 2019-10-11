ताजमहल पर 'चमकी' देखने की है चाहत तो ना करें देर, यहां से मिलेगा टिकट

{"_id":"5da036838ebc3e0167562378","slug":"full-moon-on-sharad-purnima-tourist-can-see-tajmahal-chamaki-in-night-view","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 '\u091a\u092e\u0915\u0940' \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0930, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शरद पूर्णिमा पर ताजमहल की दीदार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेहताब बाग से ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेता युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
tajmahal
- फोटो : social media