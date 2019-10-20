शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Four Died in Road Accident inside Story Agra News

तस्वीरें: बच्चे के जन्म की खुशियां मातम में बदलीं, चार मौतों से मचा कोहराम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 12:52 PM IST
मृतक रूपेश व महिला का फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
मृतक रूपेश व महिला का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खंदौली के सादाबाद के गांव बिसावर में रूपेश के परिवार में खुशी का माहौल था। उसकी पत्नी सीमा बच्चे को जन्म देने वाली थी। मगर, उसे अस्पताल ले जाते समय हादसे में रूपेश, उसके तहेरे भाई, मां और मौसी की मौत हो गई। सीमा घायल है। घटना की खबर मिलते ही परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
road accident agra aligarh road road accident in agra agra road car accident
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

केदारनाथ हाईवे पर हादसा
Dehradun

दर्दनाक हादसा: पलक झपकते ही काल के मुंह में समा गई आठ जिंदगियां, ऐसे हुआ रेस्क्यू, तस्वीरें...

20 अक्टूबर 2019

शहीद की अंतिम विदाई में उमड़ी नौजवानों की भीड़
Agra

शहीद की अंतिम विदाई में देश भक्ति के लगे नारे, बांग्लादेश की कायर हरकत का किया विरोध

20 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
भारतीय सेना
Jammu

आतंक पर प्रचंड प्रहार, बालाकोट के बाद पीओके में सेना ने पाक को फिर याद दिलाये वो 90 सेकेंड

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Department will fill 113 posts of forest guards through direct recruitment, apply from this day
Himachal Pradesh

वन विभाग सीधी भर्ती से भरेगा वनरक्षकों के 113 पद, इस दिन से करें आवेदन

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े चार कश्मीरी एटीएस आईबी कर रही पूछताछ
Kanpur

यूपी: 3 घंटे चली चार संदिग्ध कश्मीरी युवकों से एटीएस की पूछताछ, सोमवार को खंगाले जाएंगे बैंक अकाउंट

20 अक्टूबर 2019

पति को पीटती पत्न
Kanpur

पत्नी ने पति को प्रेमिका के साथ घूमते देखा तो चप्पलों से कर दी पिटाई, घंटों चला हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा

20 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह को प्रणाम करते हुए सुखराम यादव के पुत्र मोहित
Kanpur

उपचुनाव से पहले भाजपा ने दिया सपा को झटका, 40 सालों में पहली बार मुलायम परिवार से दूर हुआ ये नेता

20 अक्टूबर 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

सैलानियों को लुभा रहा ताजमहल, छुट्टी के दिन उमड़ी भीड़, देखें तस्वीरें

20 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लाखों लोगों को बड़ा झटका, रेलवे ने बंद की ये 14 ट्रेनें, फरवरी तक करना होगा इंतजार, जरूर पढ़ें खबर

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Diwali 2019 Rare Coincidence After 50 years Eight Festival in Four Days 
Dehradun

Diwali 2019: एक ही दिन पड़ रही छोटी और बड़ी दिवाली, 50 साल बाद चार दिन में होंगे आठ महापर्व

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
kamlesh tiwari murder case
Delhi NCR

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: हत्या के बाद यहां पहुंचे कातिल, पुलिस को मिले अहम सुराग

20 अक्टूबर 2019

जेल जाते स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद ने एसपी को लिखा पत्र, छात्रा और उसके दोस्त को लेकर खोले राज

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में एक और बड़ा सच, फोन कॉल ने खोले सारे राज, यूपी के रहने वाले हैं युवक

20 अक्टूबर 2019

चुनाव प्रचार के आखिरी दिन भाजपा ने किया शक्ति प्रदर्शन
Kanpur

उपचुनाव: चुनाव प्रचार के आखिरी दिन सपा बसपा कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने किया शक्ति प्रदर्शन

20 अक्टूबर 2019

आरोपी पति और मृतक पत्नी का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

खाना अच्छा नहीं बना तो पत्नी को दी खौफनाक मौत, पुलिस से बचने के लिए अपनाया ये तरीका

20 अक्टूबर 2019

मौलाना अनवारूल हक
Bijnor

कमलेश हत्याकांड: ...जब मौलाना के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा सके थे अफसर, वजह है बड़ी

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Snowfall in gulmarg, sonmarg and several areas of kashmir valley, temperature falls in state
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखें कुछ इस तरह है घाटी का मौसम, गुलमर्ग समेत कश्मीर में कई इलाकों में बर्फबारी

20 अक्टूबर 2019

मोबाइल टार्च की रोशनी में शहीद का अंतिम संस्कार
Agra

मोबाइल टार्च की रोशनी में शहीद को अंतिम विदाई, बदइंतजामी पर लोगों ने प्रशासन को कोसा

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड।
Lucknow

ट्रेन से लखनऊ आए थे कमलेश के हत्यारे, गूगल से ली थी पते व मोबाइल नंबर की जानकारी, दस टीमें जुटीं

19 अक्टूबर 2019

शिमला में अभिनेत्री प्रीति जिंटा
Himachal Pradesh

बॉलीवुड की 'डिंपल गर्ल' ने निहारीं शिमला की वादियां, बाइक पर घूमा शहर, बचपन की यादों को किया ताजा

19 अक्टूबर 2019

रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल
Kanpur

फैशन शो ऋतंभरा में मॉडल्स ने रैंप पर बिखेरा अदाओं का जलवा, दिलकश अंदाज ने लगाया ग्लैमर का तड़का

19 अक्टूबर 2019

अखरोट की खेती
Jammu

कश्मीर से 90 फीसदी अखरोट देश-विदेश में है पहुंचता, इस साल हो सकता है 120 करोड़ का कारोबार

19 अक्टूबर 2019

मृतक रूपेश व महिला का फाइल फोटो
मृतक रूपेश व महिला का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार
हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक रूपेश का फाइल फोटो
मृतक रूपेश का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रूपेश की मां का फाइल फोटो
रूपेश की मां का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रूपेश का तहेरा भाई अमित
रूपेश का तहेरा भाई अमित - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पीओके में आतंकी कैंपों पर सेना की तोप से कार्रवाई, कई पाकिस्तानी सैनिक ढेर

भारतीय सेना ने पीओके स्थित आतंकवादी कैपों पर बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए उन्हें तबाह कर दिया है इस दौरान 4 से 5 पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों के भी मारे जाने की खबर है।

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी 1:20

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में एक और बड़ा सच, फोन कॉल ने खोले सारे राज

20 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 2:18

महात्मा गांधी के 150वें जयंती वर्ष के मौके पर पीएम मोदी के घर पहुंचे शाहरुख-आमिर समेत कई सितारे

19 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 3:29

बॉलीवुड बीट्स: सलमान के बॉडीगार्ड शेरा बने 'शिव सैनिक' तो स्टेज से गिर गई लेडी गागा, पांच खबरें

19 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड 2:14

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: सूरत से ऐसे पकड़े गए तीन आरोपी, सीसीटीवी में कैद तस्वीरें

19 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited