शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Fire Breakout In Two Factory 14 Hours Update News

आगराः 14 घंटे आग बुझाने में डटे रहे दमकल कर्मचारी, मालिक से मांगा जवाब कहा बाद में बताएंगे...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 08 Sep 2020 09:37 PM IST
आग लगने के बाद फैक्टरी में पड़ा मलबा
1 of 6
आग लगने के बाद फैक्टरी में पड़ा मलबा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के सिकंदरा में दो फैक्टरियों में लगी आग को बुझाने में 2.5 लाख लीटर पानी और 500 लीटर फोम का प्रयोग हुआ। सोमवार दोपहर तीन बजे से मंगलवार सुबह पांच बजे तक 14 घंटे लगातार दमकलकर्मी फैक्टरियों में डटे रहे। सोमवार रात 12 बजे आग काबू में आ जाने के बाद दो बजे मुख्य अग्निशमन अधिकारी चले गए। उन्होंने बताया कि 60 कर्मचारियों ने 14 घंटे तक बिना रुके काम किया। फैक्टरी में केमिकल से भरे तीन टैंक थे, जिन तक आग नहीं पहुंचने दी गई। वह सुरक्षित बच गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
हाथ से न जाने दें दिल्ली पुलिस, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP और SSB में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
fire extinguishers extinguishing the fire massive fire breaks massive fire

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कानपुर का स्पाइडर-बेबी
Kanpur

कानपुर का स्पाइडर-बेबी, पलक झपकते चढ़ जाता दीवार, ये तस्वीरें आपको भी हैरान कर देंगी

8 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
Kanpur

विकास के बाद अब बहनोई कर रहा दबंगई, इलाके में जमीन कब्जाने से लेकर प्रधानी के हर काम में दखल देने का आरोप

8 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
ZEE5 Movies

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
Uttarakhand IAS Officer Rudraprayag DM Vandana singh Cut paddy crop , Photos
Dehradun

महिलाओं को खेतों में काम करता देख डीएम ने उठाई दरांती और काटने लगीं धान की फसल, तस्वीरें...

8 सितंबर 2020

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह
Prayagraj

" अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह" मेडल पाकर स्वर्णिम आभा से दमक उठे मेधावियों के चेहरे    

8 सितंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें व्यापार वृद्धि के शुभ योग
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें व्यापार वृद्धि के शुभ योग
अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह
Agra

'अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान' पाकर आत्मविश्वास से खिले विद्यार्थियों के चेहरे, सपनों को मिली उड़ान

8 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

जय बाजपेई अपनी पत्नी के साथ
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जय का एक और फ्लैट व तीन कारें जब्त, एक दिन पहले भी चार मकान किए जा चुके हैं कुर्क

8 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विरोधियों को विकास का करीबी बता निकाल रहे आपसी खुन्नस, पुलिस तक पहुंचीं 50 से ज्यादा शिकायतें

8 सितंबर 2020

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
ZEE5 Movies

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

'मोरनी' को भी सुहाती है शिप्रा के बगिया की हरियाली, रजनीगंधा व रातरानी से महकती है इनकी बालकनी

8 सितंबर 2020

मेधावियों को सम्मानित किया।
Varanasi

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह: मऊ में हाईस्कूल-इंटर के टॉप थ्री मेधावी हुए सम्मानित

8 सितंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें व्यापार वृद्धि के शुभ योग
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें व्यापार वृद्धि के शुभ योग
पुलिस को दी गई शिकायत
Varanasi

वाराणसी: शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत के खिलाफ थाने में भाजपा महिला नेताओं ने दी शिकायत, कही ये बात

8 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर, ग्राहक को कार की चाबी सौंपते जीएम सेल्स
Lucknow

वक्त ने बदली सोच, पितृपक्ष में टूटा बाजारों का सन्नाटा, जानें- क्या कहते हैं पंडित...

8 सितंबर 2020

गोरखपुर में अमर उजाला मेधावी छात्र सम्मान का आयोजन।
Gorakhpur

'अमर उजाला मेधावी छात्र सम्मान' पाकर खिल उठे मेधावियों के चेहरे, कमिश्नर बोले- यही हैं देश के भविष्य

8 सितंबर 2020

रंगनाथ मिश्र, ओम नीरव
Lucknow

मातृभाषा को मान दिलाने के लिए जारी है इन हिंदी सेवियों का संघर्ष

8 सितंबर 2020

अमर उजाला द्वारा मेधावियों का सम्मान
Meerut

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह: आत्मविश्वास से खिल उठे छात्र-छात्राओं के चेहरे, देखिए तस्वीरें

8 सितंबर 2020

गोरखपुर में बारिश का मौसम।
Gorakhpur

Weather Update: उमस भरी गर्मी पर रिमझिम बारिश की फुहार, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

8 सितंबर 2020

जौनपुर में सम्मानित हुए मेधावी।
Varanasi

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह: जौनपुर में डीएम के हाथों सम्मान पाकर गदगद हुए मेधावी

8 सितंबर 2020

काशीपुर में हत्या
Dehradun

ऑनर किलिंग की वारदात से उत्तराखंड में सनसनी, वीडियो कॉल करते-करते पिता-पुत्र ने कर दी नवदंपती हत्या

8 सितंबर 2020

एक पहल पाठशाला में बच्चे
Agra

विश्व साक्षरता दिवस : अंधेरी गलियों में उजियारा, 15 वर्ष में 5500 से अधिक बच्चों को पढ़ाया

8 सितंबर 2020

सम्मानित मेधावी।
Varanasi

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह: गाजीपुर में सम्मान पाकर मेधावियों के चेहरे पर आई मुस्कान

8 सितंबर 2020

हत्यारोपी आर्यमन यादव।
Gorakhpur

जिम जाने की बात कहकर घर से निकला और कर दी हत्या, फिर भीड़ ने किया खौफनाक अंत

8 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के करीबी ने पत्नी को आगे कर किया ये घिनौना काम, अब पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हो रहे हैं खुलासे

8 सितंबर 2020

आग लगने के बाद फैक्टरी में पड़ा मलबा
आग लगने के बाद फैक्टरी में पड़ा मलबा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैक्टरी में पड़ा मलबा
फैक्टरी में पड़ा मलबा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैक्टरी में लगी आग का दृश्य
फैक्टरी में लगी आग का दृश्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग लगने के दूसरे दिन फैक्टरी का हाल
आग लगने के दूसरे दिन फैक्टरी का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग का धुंआ आसमान में दिखता हुआ (फाइल फोटो)
फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग का धुंआ आसमान में दिखता हुआ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिकंदरा स्थित फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग की तस्वीरें (फाइल फोटो)
सिकंदरा स्थित फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग की तस्वीरें (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited