आगराः 14 घंटे आग बुझाने में डटे रहे दमकल कर्मचारी, मालिक से मांगा जवाब कहा बाद में बताएंगे...

{"_id":"5f57aab68ebc3e81ba793473","slug":"fire-breakout-in-two-factory-14-hours-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0903 14 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0906\u0917 \u092c\u0941\u091d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आग लगने के बाद फैक्टरी में पड़ा मलबा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैक्टरी में पड़ा मलबा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैक्टरी में लगी आग का दृश्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग लगने के दूसरे दिन फैक्टरी का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग का धुंआ आसमान में दिखता हुआ (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिकंदरा स्थित फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग की तस्वीरें (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला