Fathers Day: पिता के हौसले से मिली करियर में शोहरत, अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ियों ने साझा किए भावुक पल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 10:42 AM IST
अपने पिता के साथ विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के खिलाड़ी
अपने पिता के साथ विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के खिलाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिंदगी के किसी भी मुकाम पर पहुंचने के लिए पिता का बच्चों के लिए संपूर्ण, अनुशासन और कभी नहीं दिखने वाला प्यार बेटे और बेटी की स्वर्णिम जीवन के लिए सबसे अहम गहने हैं। ताजनगरी के कई होनहार जो अंतरराष्ट्रीय और राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर शहर का नाम रोशन कर रहे हैं, उनका मानना है कि पिता के हौसले से जो ऊर्जा मिलती है, वो ही करियर में उन्हें शोहरत दिलाती है। खेलों से लेकर चित्रकारी की दुनिया में शहर का नाम रोशन कर रहे इन अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ियों और चित्रकारों का मानना है कि उन्हें जीवन में जो भी सफलता मिली है, उसमें उनके पिता का बड़ा योगदान रहा है। इसलिए ये कहते हैं, पिता से ही हमारा नाम है, उन्हीं से हमारी शान है। 
 
अपने पिता के साथ विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के खिलाड़ी
अपने पिता के साथ विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के खिलाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपने पिता के साथ शहान
अपने पिता के साथ शहान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिता और बहन के साथ दीपक चाहर
पिता और बहन के साथ दीपक चाहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपने पिता के साथ क्रिकेटर दीप्ति शर्मा
अपने पिता के साथ क्रिकेटर दीप्ति शर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिता के साथ अंतरराष्ट्रीय चित्रकार अलीशा राघव
पिता के साथ अंतरराष्ट्रीय चित्रकार अलीशा राघव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
