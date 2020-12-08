Bharat Bandh: किसान नेताओं को घरों में किया नजरबंद, ब्रज में पुलिस का सख्त पहरा

{"_id":"5fceff71b59f31245f205998","slug":"farmers-protests-bharat-bandh-live-update-police-alert-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bharat Bandh: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारत बंद के चलते किसान नेताओं को पुलिस ने किया नजरबंद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fceff71b59f31245f205998","slug":"farmers-protests-bharat-bandh-live-update-police-alert-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bharat Bandh: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ढोलना इलाके में पुलिस बल की तैनाती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fceff71b59f31245f205998","slug":"farmers-protests-bharat-bandh-live-update-police-alert-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bharat Bandh: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद में तैनात पुलिसबल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fceff71b59f31245f205998","slug":"farmers-protests-bharat-bandh-live-update-police-alert-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bharat Bandh: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद मंडी में दुकान खुलने पर सब्जी लेने पहुंचे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fceff71b59f31245f205998","slug":"farmers-protests-bharat-bandh-live-update-police-alert-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bharat Bandh: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किसान नेताओं को आवास पर पुलिस ने किया नजरबंद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fceff71b59f31245f205998","slug":"farmers-protests-bharat-bandh-live-update-police-alert-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bharat Bandh: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मैनपुरी में बंद को लेकर पुलिस की कड़ी निगरानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fceff71b59f31245f205998","slug":"farmers-protests-bharat-bandh-live-update-police-alert-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bharat Bandh: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एटा में अधिकारियों ने किया पैदल मार्च
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fceff71b59f31245f205998","slug":"farmers-protests-bharat-bandh-live-update-police-alert-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bharat Bandh: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहाबाद में भाकियू नेता राजेश शर्मा को पुलिस ने घर में नजरबंद किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला