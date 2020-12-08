शहर चुनें
Bharat Bandh: किसान नेताओं को घरों में किया नजरबंद, ब्रज में पुलिस का सख्त पहरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,आगरा, Updated Tue, 08 Dec 2020 10:38 AM IST
भारत बंद के चलते किसान नेताओं को पुलिस ने किया नजरबंद
1 of 8
भारत बंद के चलते किसान नेताओं को पुलिस ने किया नजरबंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान संगठनों ने सोमवार को भारत बंद का आह्वान किया है। ब्रज में पुलिस का सख्त पहरा है। आगरा एसपी सिटी बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद ने बताया कि सेक्टर स्कीम लागू है। 70 से 80 स्थानों पर पुलिस तैनात की गई है। वहीं मथुरा, कासगंज, मैनपुरी और फिरोजाबाद जनपद में किसान नेताओं पर नजर रखी जा रही है। नेताओं को घरों में नजरबंद किया गया है।
city & states agra uttar pradesh mainpuri firozabad kasganj bharat band kisan andolan farmers protest

भारत बंद के चलते किसान नेताओं को पुलिस ने किया नजरबंद
भारत बंद के चलते किसान नेताओं को पुलिस ने किया नजरबंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ढोलना इलाके में पुलिस बल की तैनाती
ढोलना इलाके में पुलिस बल की तैनाती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद में तैनात पुलिसबल
फिरोजाबाद में तैनात पुलिसबल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद मंडी में दुकान खुलने पर सब्जी लेने पहुंचे लोग
फिरोजाबाद मंडी में दुकान खुलने पर सब्जी लेने पहुंचे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान नेताओं को आवास पर पुलिस ने किया नजरबंद
किसान नेताओं को आवास पर पुलिस ने किया नजरबंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी में बंद को लेकर पुलिस की कड़ी निगरानी
मैनपुरी में बंद को लेकर पुलिस की कड़ी निगरानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटा में अधिकारियों ने किया पैदल मार्च
एटा में अधिकारियों ने किया पैदल मार्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहाबाद में भाकियू नेता राजेश शर्मा को पुलिस ने घर में नजरबंद किया
फतेहाबाद में भाकियू नेता राजेश शर्मा को पुलिस ने घर में नजरबंद किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
