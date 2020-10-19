शहर चुनें
Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Agra › Explosion In Cracker Factory Hand Found Over 100 Feet

पटाखे बनाते समय गोदाम में विस्फोटः हादसे का भयावह दृश्य देखकर दहल गए लोग, सौ मीटर दूर गिरा हाथ का पंजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 19 Oct 2020 10:39 AM IST
विस्फोट से मकान की छत ढही
1 of 9
विस्फोट से मकान की छत ढही - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के न्यू आजमपाड़ा में चमन मंसूरी के घर में धमाके की तीव्रता का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि एक अंगुली कटकर 50 मीटर दूर जा गिरी, जबकि एक हाथ का पंजा 100 मीटर दूर गिरा था। इन्हें देखकर लोग भी दहशत में आ गए। बाद में पुलिस ने दोनों को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम गृह भिजवाया। वहीं सड़क पार करके 50 मीटर दूर खड़े एक युवक को ईंट लगी। वह घायल हो गया। 

संबंधित खबरें- आगरा: अवैध पटाखा गोदाम में विस्फोट, चार लोगों की मौत, मासूम बच्ची सहित तीन घायल

मलबे के ढेर से निकल रही थीं चीखें- बचाओ...बचाओ, 'फरिश्ता' बनकर पहुंचे शकील और अली

पटाखा गोदाम विस्फोट: धमाके का धुआं छटा तो मंजर देख सहम गए लोग, छतों पर पड़े थे चीथड़े

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
city & states agra uttar pradesh illegal cracker factory explosion in cracker factory explosion blast in cracker factory

विस्फोट से मकान की छत ढही
विस्फोट से मकान की छत ढही - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्फोट के बाद की तस्वीर
विस्फोट के बाद की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्फोट के बाद की तस्वीर
विस्फोट के बाद की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पटाखा फैक्टरी में विस्फोट
पटाखा फैक्टरी में विस्फोट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्फोट के बाद पड़ोसी की छत ढही, फ्रिज में जला
विस्फोट के बाद पड़ोसी की छत ढही, फ्रिज में जला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों ने घरों से निकालकर बाहर रखे गैस सिलिंडर
लोगों ने घरों से निकालकर बाहर रखे गैस सिलिंडर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में घायल आसमां
अस्पताल में घायल आसमां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार, आगरा
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार, आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
