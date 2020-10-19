मथुराः पीएफआई फंडिंग मामले की जांच बदली, जमानत के लिए चारों संदिग्धों को नहीं मिले वकील

{"_id":"5f8d16c66e0fd530370187f3","slug":"pfi-and-cfi-members-funding-case-no-advocate-came-for-bail-mathura-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0903 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908 \u092b\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मथुरा पुलिस ने पकड़े चार संदिग्ध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट में आरोपियों की पेशी के दौरान की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट में आरोपियों की पेशी के दौरान की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चारों आरोपियों को मथुरा कोर्ट ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
न्यायालय जाते पकड़े गए आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला