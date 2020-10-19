शहर चुनें
मथुराः पीएफआई फंडिंग मामले की जांच बदली, जमानत के लिए चारों संदिग्धों को नहीं मिले वकील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 19 Oct 2020 10:06 AM IST
मथुरा पुलिस ने पकड़े चार संदिग्ध
मथुरा पुलिस ने पकड़े चार संदिग्ध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (पीएफआई) और कैंपस फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (सीएफआई) के सदस्यों के मददगारों पर पुलिस और खुफिया एजेंसियों ने शिकंजा और कड़ा कर दिया है। विदेशी धनराशि लेकर दंगा फैलाने के मामले की जांच एसएसपी ने निरीक्षक से हटा कर क्षेत्राधिकारी क्राइम को स्थानांतरित कर दी है। खुफिया एजेंसी व पुलिस के दबाव में अभियुक्तों के मददगारों ने अपने कदम पीछे खींच लिए हैं। मामले में जेल में बंद एक पोर्टल के पत्रकार की जमानत कराने भी अभी कोई नहीं आया है।
city & states agra mathura uttar pradesh pfi funding hathras case latest news hathras case news in hindi pfi popular front of india

मथुरा पुलिस ने पकड़े चार संदिग्ध
मथुरा पुलिस ने पकड़े चार संदिग्ध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट में आरोपियों की पेशी के दौरान की तस्वीर
कोर्ट में आरोपियों की पेशी के दौरान की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट में आरोपियों की पेशी के दौरान की तस्वीर
कोर्ट में आरोपियों की पेशी के दौरान की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चारों आरोपियों को मथुरा कोर्ट ले जाती पुलिस
चारों आरोपियों को मथुरा कोर्ट ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
न्यायालय जाते पकड़े गए आरोपी
न्यायालय जाते पकड़े गए आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
