शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   encroachment on bicycle track Agra to Etawah Lion Safari

तस्वीरें: सपा सरकार में बने 'साइकिल ट्रैक' पर थापे जा रहे कंडे, बांधे जा रहे पशु

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 02:02 PM IST
साइकिल ट्रैक पर थापे गए कंडे
1 of 7
साइकिल ट्रैक पर थापे गए कंडे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साइकलिंग के रोमांच को बढ़ाने और ईको टूरिज्म के प्रोत्साहन के लिए सपा सरकार में बना साइकिल हाईवे अतिक्रमण से घिर गया है। अधिकांश जगहों पर ग्रामीणों ने इस पर कब्जा कर लिया है। बाकी जगह मिट्टी और गंदगी में ढंक गया है। स्थिति यह है कि 133 करोड़ से अधिक लागत से बना ट्रैक ढूंढे नहीं मिल रहा। माल रोड किनारे लगभग दो किमी लंबे साइकिल ट्रैक पर स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाने की तैयारी है। इसके लिए इसे जगह-जगह खोद दिया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bicycle track agra to etawah lion safari encroachment on bicycle track samajwadi party government akhilesh yadav highway
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Auli Royal Wedding guests from india and abroad plenty of shopping this thing in auli
Dehradun

औली में शाही शादी : देश-विदेश से पहुंचे मेहमानों को भायी ये चीज, जमकर की खरीददारी

24 जून 2019

murder in mehruali
Delhi NCR

पहले गला दबाकर मार डाला, फिर मशीन से काटी गर्दन, आरोपी का रोंगटे खड़े करने वाला खुलासा

24 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
मनीषा कुमारी (फोटो फाइल)
Varanasi

बीएचयू की जूनियर रेजिडेंट की आत्महत्या के पीछे कई राज, सुसाइड नोट का चौथा पेज है बहुत अहम

24 जून 2019

मौसम का लुत्फ उठाते लोग
Lucknow

खुशनुमा मौसम का लुत्फ उठाने पार्कों में पहुंचे लोग, विज्ञानी बोले- अगले 48 घंटे में आ सकता है मानसून

24 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
वसंत विहार में तिहरा हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

वसंत विहार तिहरा हत्याकांडः सीसीटीवी में दिखा बुजुर्ग दंपती के घर जाता शख्स, पड़ोसियों ने खोला राज

24 जून 2019

महरौली हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

महरौली हत्याकांड: आरोपी ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, बताया क्यों पत्नी और बच्चों को मार डाला

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

traffic jam on monday in mussoorie to dehradun route
Dehradun

रविवार के बाद सोमवार को भी मसूरी में उमड़ी पर्यटकों की भीड़, लगा कई किमी. लंबा जाम

24 जून 2019

गिरफ्तार आरोपी
Meerut

सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़: स्कूल के नजदीक ब्यूटी पार्लर की आड़ में डेढ़ साल से चल रहा था देह व्यापार 

24 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
Auli Royal Wedding localities angry on behavior in 200 crore marriage
Dehradun

औली में शाही शादी : 200 करोड़ की लागत से संपन्न हुई शादी पर स्थानीय लोगों ने लगाए ये आरोप

24 जून 2019

एप्लास्टिक एनीमिया से पीड़ित ललिता
Agra

प्रशासन ने सुनी बीमार बेटी के पिता की गुहार, पीजीआई लखनऊ में होगा निशुल्क उपचार

24 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
hasin jahan and mohammed shami
Moradabad

मोहम्मद शमी की हैट्रिक पर पत्नी हसीन जहां ने की अमर उजाला से बात, बताई क्या है दिली ख्वाहिश

23 जून 2019

शो रूम में लगी जींस
Delhi NCR

जींस पहनने वालों के लिए बुरी खबर, हो सकती है ये गंभीर बीमारी

24 जून 2019

भगवान इंद्र को प्रसन्न करने के लिए महिलाओं ने पूरी की हल पूजन व जुताई की परंपरा
Kanpur

यूपी के कई शहरों में झमाझम बारिश के आसार, इंद्र देव को प्रसन्न करने के लिए महिलाओं ने किया पूजन

24 जून 2019

दिल्ली के महरौली में उपेंद्र शुक्ला ने पत्नी और तीन बच्चों की गला रेतकर की हत्या
Delhi NCR

महरौली हत्याकांड: 40 दिन की बेटी का गला काटते भी नहीं कांपे बाप के हाथ, नोट में लिखा चौंकाने वाला सच

23 जून 2019

See some beautiful pics of lucknow.
Lucknow

इन तस्वीरों में देखें लखनऊ के अलग-अलग रंग और हर रंग से जुड़ी शहर की अपनी खासियत

24 जून 2019

murder in mehruali
Delhi NCR

महरौली: जानिए 'दरिंदे' शिक्षक की पूरी कुंडली, जिसने पत्नी और तीन बच्चों को बेहरमी से काटा

23 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

गोमती एक्सप्रेस समेत 33 ट्रेनें निरस्त, बदले मार्ग से चलाई जाएंगी ये गाड़ियां

24 जून 2019

घर के बाहर लोगों की लगी भीड़
Delhi NCR

महरौली हत्याकांड: कमरे का माहौल था काफी भयानक, देखकर पड़ोसियों के उड़ गए होश

23 जून 2019

murder in mehruali
Delhi NCR

महरौली हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, एसी फुल स्पीड में चलाकर रातभर शवों के पास बैठा रहा आरोपी

23 जून 2019

shami took hattrick against afghanistan, Mohammad Shami Family and friends of celebrate in Amroha
Moradabad

जब वर्ल्ड कप में छाया शमी का जादू, खुशी से झूम उठा अमरोहा, देखिए ये गजब की तस्वीरें

23 जून 2019

बीमार हुए ग्रामीण को अस्पताल लेकर जाते लोग
Meerut

सहारनपुर: आमरण अनशन पर बैठे 13 ग्रामीणों की हालत बिगड़ी, चार को भेजा अस्पताल

24 जून 2019

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

अईस गरमी कि चैन की सांस लें मा नाक के बाल जरि जाएं- राजू श्रीवास्तव

24 जून 2019

साइकिल ट्रैक पर थापे गए कंडे
साइकिल ट्रैक पर थापे गए कंडे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साइकिल ट्रैक का शिलान्यास पट
साइकिल ट्रैक का शिलान्यास पट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
माल रोड पर सड़क के नीचे दबा दिया गया साइकिल ट्रैक
माल रोड पर सड़क के नीचे दबा दिया गया साइकिल ट्रैक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साइकिल ट्रैक पर अतिक्रमण
साइकिल ट्रैक पर अतिक्रमण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साइकिल ट्रैक पर अतिक्रमण
साइकिल ट्रैक पर अतिक्रमण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साइकिल ट्रैक पर अतिक्रमण
साइकिल ट्रैक पर अतिक्रमण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साइकिल ट्रैक पर अतिक्रमण
साइकिल ट्रैक पर अतिक्रमण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बालाकोट स्ट्राइक: IAF चीफ ने कहा भारतीय वायुक्षेत्र में नहीं घुसे पाक विमान

पाकिस्तान पर किए गए बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक पर वायुसेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। वायुसेना चीफ ने कहा कि इस एयर स्ट्राइक से पाकिस्तान की आर्थिक हालत खस्ता हो गई है।

24 जून 2019

वर्ल्ड कप 2019 2:08

World Cup 2019: जानिए कौन सी दो टीमें हुईं विश्व कप से बाहर

24 जून 2019

क्रिकेट 2:16

World Cup 2019: सेमीफाइनल में फिर से भारत पाकिस्तान हो सकते हैं आमने सामने, समझिए मैचों का पूरा गणित

24 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:01

तीन तलाक पर आजम खान का तंज भरा बयान, कहा तीन तलाक से ही होगा सब

24 जून 2019

विरल आचार्य 1:10

7 महीने में RBI को दूसरा बड़ा झटका, उर्जित पटेल के बाद डिप्टी गर्वनर विरल आचार्य ने दिया इस्तीफा

24 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.