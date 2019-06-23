शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   up women police constable save 20 year old girl people salute on social media

जान पर खेलकर महिला सिपाही ने युवती को बचाया, लोग कर रहे सराहना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, एटा, Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 05:10 PM IST
महिला सिपाही वंदना यादव
1 of 5
महिला सिपाही वंदना यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला सिपाही ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर युवती को बचाया। उत्तर प्रदेश की महिला सिपाही की सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर तारीफ हो रही है। मामला एटा जनपद का है। यहां जिला महिला अस्पताल में जलेसर पुलिस युवती का मेडिकल कराने लाई तो युवती के परिजनों ने उसे छुड़ाकर ले जाने की कोशिश की। इस दौरान युवती के परिजनों ने पुलिस कर्मियों के साथ मारपीट कर दी। लेकिन, महिला सिपाही वंदना यादव ने युवती को ले जाने नहीं दिया। परिजनों की मारपीट में एक महिला कांस्टेबल चुटैल हो गई। कोतवाली नगर पुलिस ने चार महिलाओं सहित छह लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। सोशल मीडिया पर महिला सिपाही के इस कार्य की लोग जमकर सराहना कर रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
up women police police constable love couple
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

दिल्ली के महरौली में उपेंद्र शुक्ला ने पत्नी और तीन बच्चों की गला रेतकर की हत्या
Delhi NCR

महरौली हत्याकांड: 40 दिन की बेटी का गला काटते भी नहीं कांपे बाप के हाथ, नोट में लिखा चौंकाने वाला सच

23 जून 2019

Rain in many districts in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

मानसून ने मचाई धूम, यूपी के कई जिलों में झमाझम बारिश, आमजन को गर्मी से मिली राहत

23 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
घर के बाहर लोगों की लगी भीड़
Delhi NCR

महरौली हत्याकांड: कमरे का माहौल था काफी भयानक, देखकर पड़ोसियों के उड़ गए होश

23 जून 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Kanpur

मायावती का अबतक का सबसे बड़ा फैसला, आकाश को जिम्मेदारी देते ही बदल गई बसपा सुप्रीमो की ये बात

23 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
murder in mehruali
Delhi NCR

महरौली हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, एसी फुल स्पीड में चलाकर रातभर शवों के पास बैठा रहा आरोपी

23 जून 2019

औली में शाही शादी
Dehradun

औली में शाही शादी: 200 करोड़ की शादी की 5 खास बातें, जिसकी पूरी दुनिया में हुई चर्चा

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

murder in mehruali
Delhi NCR

महरौली: जानिए 'दरिंदे' शिक्षक की पूरी कुंडली, जिसने पत्नी और तीन बच्चों को बेहरमी से काटा

23 जून 2019

बीमार बेटी के साथ पीड़ित परिवार
Agra

बीमार बेटी के बेबस पिता की गुहार, इलाज के लिए मदद करो या फिर 'मौत' दे दो सरकार

23 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
shami took hattrick against afghanistan, Mohammad Shami Family and friends of celebrate in Amroha
Moradabad

जब वर्ल्ड कप में छाया शमी का जादू, खुशी से झूम उठा अमरोहा, देखिए ये गजब की तस्वीरें

23 जून 2019

मसूरी जाने के लिए टिकट लेते पर्यटकों की भीड़ृ
Dehradun

वीकेंड पर मसूरी जाने के लिए उमड़ी पर्यटकों की भीड़, टिकट के लिए मच रही मारामारी, तस्वीरें...

23 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
National security advisor Ajit Doval offering prayer in kuldevi temple at pauri
Dehradun

कुलदेवी के मंदिर में एनएसए अजीत डोभाल ने की पूजा, दिया एक लाख रुपये का चढ़ावा

23 जून 2019

केदारनाथ धाम
Dehradun

बाबा केदार के धाम में 45 दिन में ही पहुंच गए पूरे सीजन के तीर्थयात्री, तोड़ दिए पिछले सारे रिकॉर्ड

23 जून 2019

योग करती हुईं मुलायम सिंह यादव की छोटी बहू अपर्णा यादव
Kanpur

मुलायम सिंह यादव की छोटी बहू अपर्णा यादव की ऐसी तस्वीरें यकीनन आपने पहले तो न ही देखी होंगी

23 जून 2019

रुड़की हाईवे पर जाम
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: वीकेंड पर भीषण जाम ने फिर बढ़ाई लोगों की मुसीबत, लग रही लंबी लाइनें, तस्वीरें...

23 जून 2019

Auli shahi shadi: 200 crore marriage new bride looking so beautiful
Dehradun

औली में शाही शादीः बॉलीवुड सुंदरियों को भी मात देती है गुप्ता परिवार की नई दुल्हन, तस्वीरें...

23 जून 2019

फतेहपुर सीकरी के उत्खनन में निकली 12 दुकानों को संरक्षित किया गया
Agra

संरक्षित की गईं सीकरी के उत्खनन में निकली 12 दुकानें, पुरातत्वविदों को चौंका रही अनोखी बनावट

23 जून 2019

एनआईए
Meerut

एनआईए का बड़ा खुलासा, आतंकियों ने पश्चिमी यूपी में ऐसे खड़ा किया था नेटवर्क, ये था मॉड्यूल का नाम

23 जून 2019

kullu private bus accident big mistake by bus driver
Shimla

कुल्लू हादसा: बस चालक ने नहीं मानी थी ये बात, बच जाती 44 लोगों की जान

22 जून 2019

हिरासत में ली गईं लड़कियां
Gorakhpur

दो दिन बाद होनी है शादी, होटल में पकड़ी गई, बोली- हमें जाने दो साहब, कैसे मुंह दिखाएंगे

18 जून 2019

uttarakhand royal wedding 200 crore marriage unseen photos
Dehradun

औली में शाही शादीः कुछ ऐसे निकली दूल्हे राजा की बरात, देखने वाले देखते रह गए, तस्वीरें...

23 जून 2019

बदन सिंह बद्दो और सुशील मूंछ
Meerut

यूपी: बदन सिंह 'बद्दो' के बेटे सिकंदर ने खुद को बताया बेकसूर, इस मामले में चल रहा है वांटेड

23 जून 2019

uttarakhand royal wedding tourist rush want to see 200 crore marriage
Dehradun

औली में शाही शादीः 200 करोड़ की सजावट करीब से देखने के लिए उमड़ रही पर्यटकों की भीड़

22 जून 2019

महिला सिपाही वंदना यादव
महिला सिपाही वंदना यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला सिपाही वंदना यादव व युवती
महिला सिपाही वंदना यादव व युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटा पुलिस के सामने हंगामा करते युवती को छुड़ाने आए परिजन
एटा पुलिस के सामने हंगामा करते युवती को छुड़ाने आए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस के साथ अस्पताल में युवती
पुलिस के साथ अस्पताल में युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में हंगामे के बाद पहुंची पुलिस
अस्पताल में हंगामे के बाद पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली में बेखौफ बदमाश, महिला पत्रकार पर चलाई गोली

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में बदमाश बेखौफ हैं। दिल्ली के मयूर विहार इलाके में एक महिला पत्रकार की गाड़ी पर देर गोली चलाई गई।

23 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:30

...इसलिए दिव्यांग पिता किडनी बेचने को है मजबूर

23 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:14

एक अनोखा पहाड़, जहां आज तक कोई चढ़ नहीं पाया

23 जून 2019

वर्ल्ड कप 3:03

वर्ल्ड कप के रोमांचक मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड ने वेस्टइंडीज को 5 रनों से हराया

23 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:01

कांग्रेस नेता सलमान खुर्शीद ने माना, मोदी की लोकप्रियता का मुकाबला नहीं कर पाई पार्टी

23 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.