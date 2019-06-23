जान पर खेलकर महिला सिपाही ने युवती को बचाया, लोग कर रहे सराहना

{"_id":"5d0f636d8ebc3e0b1e2e6931","slug":"up-women-police-constable-save-20-year-old-girl-people-salute-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला सिपाही वंदना यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला सिपाही वंदना यादव व युवती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटा पुलिस के सामने हंगामा करते युवती को छुड़ाने आए परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस के साथ अस्पताल में युवती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में हंगामे के बाद पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला