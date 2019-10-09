अधर्म पर धर्म की जीत, आतिशबाजी के साथ हुआ 110 फीट लंबे रावण के पुतले का दहन

{"_id":"5d9ce2f88ebc3e93df42430e","slug":"dushressa-celebrated-by-burning-ravan-effigy-in-agra-ramleela-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924, \u0906\u0924\u093f\u0936\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0906 110 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामलीला मैदान में जलता हुआ रावण का पुतला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d9ce2f88ebc3e93df42430e","slug":"dushressa-celebrated-by-burning-ravan-effigy-in-agra-ramleela-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924, \u0906\u0924\u093f\u0936\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0906 110 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामलीला मैदान में मौजूद लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d9ce2f88ebc3e93df42430e","slug":"dushressa-celebrated-by-burning-ravan-effigy-in-agra-ramleela-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924, \u0906\u0924\u093f\u0936\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0906 110 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जलता हुआ रावण का पुतला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d9ce2f88ebc3e93df42430e","slug":"dushressa-celebrated-by-burning-ravan-effigy-in-agra-ramleela-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924, \u0906\u0924\u093f\u0936\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0906 110 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामलीला मैदान में जलता हुआ रावण का पुतला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d9ce2f88ebc3e93df42430e","slug":"dushressa-celebrated-by-burning-ravan-effigy-in-agra-ramleela-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924, \u0906\u0924\u093f\u0936\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0906 110 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोशनी से जगमग रामलीला मैदान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d9ce2f88ebc3e93df42430e","slug":"dushressa-celebrated-by-burning-ravan-effigy-in-agra-ramleela-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924, \u0906\u0924\u093f\u0936\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0906 110 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामलीला मैदान में मौजूद लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला