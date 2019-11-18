ठंड शुरू होते ही भगवान ओढ़ने लगे रजाई, बदला खानपान-पहनावा, भक्त दे रहे 'आस्था' की तपिश

{"_id":"5dd282a18ebc3e550115e84c","slug":"devotees-offering-woolen-clothes-to-lord-krishna-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0913\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u091c\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u092a\u093e\u0928-\u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092a\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गर्म वस्त्र पहने किए हुए ठाकुर राजाधिराज और रुक्मणी मैया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्म पोशाक धारण किए भगवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्म पोशाक धारण किए राधा-कृष्ण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुरजी के लिए पोशाक खरीदती विदेशी श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला