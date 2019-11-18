शहर चुनें

ठंड शुरू होते ही भगवान ओढ़ने लगे रजाई, बदला खानपान-पहनावा, भक्त दे रहे 'आस्था' की तपिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 05:11 PM IST
गर्म वस्त्र पहने किए हुए ठाकुर राजाधिराज और रुक्मणी मैया
गर्म वस्त्र पहने किए हुए ठाकुर राजाधिराज और रुक्मणी मैया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में ठंड शुरू होते ही ठाकुरजी के खानपान से लेकर उनके पहनावे में भी बदलाव आ गया है। ठाकुरजी को जहां गर्म खाद्य पदार्थ निवेदित किये जा रहे हैं, वहीं रात में रजाई ओढ़ाई जा रही है। मंदिरों में नियमित पकवानों के अलावा घरों में भी ठाकुरजी के खान-पान में सर्दी के मेवों और गोंद की मिठाइयों के व्यंजन शामिल हो गए हैं। प्रमुख बड़े मंदिर में रात को शयन शृंगार उतारने के बाद ठाकुरजी को रजाई ओढ़ाई जा रही है। 
गर्म वस्त्र पहने किए हुए ठाकुर राजाधिराज और रुक्मणी मैया
गर्म वस्त्र पहने किए हुए ठाकुर राजाधिराज और रुक्मणी मैया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्म पोशाक धारण किए भगवान
गर्म पोशाक धारण किए भगवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्म पोशाक धारण किए राधा-कृष्ण
गर्म पोशाक धारण किए राधा-कृष्ण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुरजी के लिए पोशाक खरीदती विदेशी श्रद्धालु
ठाकुरजी के लिए पोशाक खरीदती विदेशी श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
