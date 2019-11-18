सीमा पर जवान शहीदः बडे भाई बोले, मेरी गोदी में खेलता छोड़ चल बसे थे माता-पिता

{"_id":"5dd2456f8ebc3e54b5469aa8","slug":"soldier-martyred-at-border-due-to-ied-blast-family-pray-for-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0903 \u092c\u0921\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0924\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u091a\u0932 \u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
संतोष कुमार सिंह का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद संतोष कुमार सिंह भदौरिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद संतोष कुमार सिंह भदौरिया व बड़े भाई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संतोष कुमार सिंह की भतीजी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहादत की जानकारी के बाद संतोष कुमार का परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला