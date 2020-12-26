गोवर्धन में गिरिराज परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उमड़ा आस्था का जन सैलाब, प्रशासन के इंतजाम फेल

{"_id":"5fe73f3c37056542531de1c2","slug":"devotees-gathered-on-giriraj-parikrama-marg-in-govardhan-mathura-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e \u092b\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालु की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दंडवत परिक्रमा करते श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर लगा जाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रद्धालु सीमा और राधिका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रद्धालु रूबी और कविता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला