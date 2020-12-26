शहर चुनें
गोवर्धन में गिरिराज परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उमड़ा आस्था का जन सैलाब, प्रशासन के इंतजाम फेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोवर्धन (मथुरा), Updated Sat, 26 Dec 2020 07:36 PM IST
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालु की भीड़
1 of 7
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालु की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कान्हा की नगरी में परिक्रमा के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। नववर्ष पर यह संख्या लाखों में पहुंचेगी। शनिवार को गिरिराज की परिक्रमा के लिए हजारों श्रद्धालु गोवर्धन पहुंचे। परिक्रमा मार्ग गिरिराज के जयकारों से गूंज उठा। श्रद्धालु पैदल परिक्रमा के साथ दंडोति (दंडवत परिक्रमा) भी कर रहे थे। इस दौरान प्रशासन के इंतजाम फेल नजर आए। श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ के चलते दानघाटी मंदिर के सामने जाम लगा रहा। परिक्रमा मार्ग पर भी लोग वाहन लेकर घूमते नजर आए, जिससे श्रद्धालुओं को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। 
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालु की भीड़
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालु की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालु की भीड़
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालु की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दंडवत परिक्रमा करते श्रद्धालु
दंडवत परिक्रमा करते श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर लगा जाम
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर लगा जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर वाहन
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर वाहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रद्धालु सीमा और राधिका
श्रद्धालु सीमा और राधिका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रद्धालु रूबी और कविता
श्रद्धालु रूबी और कविता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
