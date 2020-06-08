शहर चुनें
कोरोना ने बदला फैशन का बाजार, शादी की हर रस्म के लिए डिजाइनर मास्क हो रहे तैयार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 03:36 PM IST
डिजाइनर मास्क
डिजाइनर मास्क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना काल में फैशन का बाजार भी बदल गया है। इसका असर आगरा में दिखने लगा है। डिजाइनर परिधानों के साथ मास्क और ग्लव्स भी बाजार में दिखने लगा है। परिधान के साथ ही मैचिंग डिजाइनर मास्क सभी को भा रहे हैं। बाजार में राजस्थानी, गुजराती ट्रेंड के मास्क भी हैं। बच्चों के लिए कार्टून करैक्टर के साथ मास्क हैं। कॉटन के अलावा रियॉन, सिल्क आदि के मास्क भी नए ट्रेंड में शामिल हैं। शादी की हर रस्म के लिए विशेष मास्क तैयार हैं। हल्दी की रस्म के लिए हल्दी मास्क से लेकर मेहंदी के लिए अलग मास्क है। 
designer masks masks for wedding bride groom

