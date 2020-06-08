कोरोना ने बदला फैशन का बाजार, शादी की हर रस्म के लिए डिजाइनर मास्क हो रहे तैयार

{"_id":"5ede0db98ebc3e906e1293a1","slug":"designer-masks-for-wedding-in-agra-markets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिजाइनर मास्क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डिजाइनर मास्क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डिजाइनर मास्क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आइफा के प्रबंध निदेशक सचिन सारस्वत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्लैम इंडिया फैशन की प्रबंध निदेशक शिवानी मिश्रा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला