लूटकांड: बदमाशों ने गोदाम में रेकी के बाद की वारदात, सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद हुई तस्वीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 27 Dec 2020 11:49 AM IST
पीड़ितों से घटना की जानकारी लेते पुलिस अधिकारी
पीड़ितों से घटना की जानकारी लेते पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा की लॉयर्स कॉलोनी स्थित कोठी में चल रहे हिंदुस्तान लीवर कंपनी के गोदाम में शनिवार रात को मालिक प्रवीन बंसल की पत्नी शालिनी सहित तीन को बंधक बनाकर लूट करने वाले बदमाश रेकी करके आए थे। उन्हें पता था कि मालिक कौन है? इसलिए गोदाम में घुसते ही उनका नाम लिया। अपना भी नाम और पता बताया? इसके बाद गोदाम से बाहर जाकर सिगरेट भी खरीदी। दोनों ने अपने चेहरे छिपाए हुए थे। एक के पास दो तमंचे तो दूसरे के पास एक तमंचा था। उनकी बोली आम थी। पुलिस को अंदेशा है कि स्थानीय गैंग ने वारदात की है। वहीं पूर्व कर्मचारी पर भी पुलिस को शक है। 

संबंधित खबर- आगरा की लॉयर्स कालोनी में हिंदुस्तान लीवर के गोदाम में 12 लाख की लूट, महिला समेत तीन को बनाया बंधक
