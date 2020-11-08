शहर चुनें
पत्नी को मरा समझ ठिकाने लगाने जा रहा था पति, जाम ने बचा ली महिला की जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 08 Nov 2020 01:10 PM IST
पीड़ित महिला
पीड़ित महिला - फोटो : amar ujala
ग्वालियर निवासी रूबी कुशवाहा को पति मान सिंह ने अधिवक्ता से बातचीत के बहाने कार में ले जाकर हत्या का प्रयास किया। अपने तीन साथियों की मदद से कार में ही गला घोंटने की कोशिश की। नींद की गोलियां भी खिला दीं। इसके बाद मरा समझकर आगरा ठिकाने लगाने ले आया। सदर के प्रतापपुरा चौराहे पर जाम में कार फंसने पर पत्नी को होश आ गया। वह कार से उतर गई। लोगों की मदद से पुलिस बुला ली और आरोपी पति को पकड़वा दिया। पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि पति-पत्नी के बीच विवाद चल रहा है। 
पीड़ित महिला
पीड़ित महिला - फोटो : amar ujala
पति ने की पत्नी की हत्या करने की कोशिश
पति ने की पत्नी की हत्या करने की कोशिश - फोटो : amar ujala
पीड़ित महिला
पीड़ित महिला - फोटो : amar ujala
पीड़ित महिला और आरोपी पति
पीड़ित महिला और आरोपी पति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी कार में किया गया था हत्या का प्रयास
इसी कार में किया गया था हत्या का प्रयास - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
