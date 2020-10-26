शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Father Murder Daughter Arrested Full Story Of Killing Girl

किशोरी हत्याकांडः भाई के बताया पिता का सच, खुल गई हत्या की परत, जानिये पूरा घटनाक्रम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Mon, 26 Oct 2020 06:33 PM IST
किशोरी हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्या आरोपी पिता
1 of 6
किशोरी हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्या आरोपी पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनुसूचित जाति की किशोरी और कक्षा 12 की छात्रा ईशू की हत्या के मामले में पहले दिन से ही किशोरी के परिजन शक के दायरे में थे। मामले की  गंभीरता के मद्देनजर पुलिस ने तुरंत केस दर्ज कर नामजद आरोपी हिरासत में तो ले लिए लेकिन शक की सुई बार-बार परिजनों पर ही टिक रही थी। किशोरी के पिता, मां और दादा के अलग-अलग बयानों से पुलिस ने शक को और पुख्ता कर दिया।बारीकी से जांच करने पर घटना परत दर परत खुलती चली गई और पुलिस घटना के आरोपी पिता तक पहुंच गई।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
crime city & states agra firozabad uttar pradesh minor girl murder girl murder murder daughter murder girl shot dead
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें हर राज्य और शहर से जुड़ी क्राइम समाचार की
ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

पुलिस अधिकारियों ने व्यापारी को बरामद किया
Meerut

यूपी: अपहरण के सात घंटे बाद व्यापारी को छोड़कर भागे बदमाश, एडीजी ने कही ये बड़ी बात

26 अक्टूबर 2020

मुठभेड़ में बदमाश घायल
Meerut

यूपी में बदमाशों की शामत, मुठभेड़ में दो शातिर आरोपी घायल, देखिए ये तस्वीरें

26 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: दिन निकलते ही बड़ी वारदात, सीमेंट व्यापारी की हत्या के बाद... अफसरों में मचा हड़कंप

26 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
Agra

संगीता हत्याकांड: एससी-एसटी एक्ट के मामले में आरोपों की पुष्टि नहीं, पुलिस ने लगाई फाइनल रिपोर्ट

25 अक्टूबर 2020

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
astrology

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
Uttarakhand Latest News: Youth Done Eight Lakh Rupees fraud with Fufa, Done Online Shopping in Bageshwar
Bageshwar

युवक ने लुटा दिए फूफा के लाखों रुपये, ऑनलाइन खरीद डाला पूरा 'बाजार', रिश्तेदारों के खाते में भी डाले पैसे 

23 अक्टूबर 2020

Deoria news
Deoria

यूपी: मामूली बात से नाराज होकर पूरा परिवार बन गया कातिल, अपने ही बेटे को उतार दिया मौत के घाट

22 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

शिखा दुबे हत्याकांड। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

किसी फिल्म से कम नहीं है ये खूनी 'लव स्टोरी' जानिए कैसे हुआ इसका अंत

22 अक्टूबर 2020

इसी गेस्ट हाउस में हुई थी हत्या
Agra

माशूका...मोबाइल और मौत: प्रेमी पर कसा सबूतों का शिकंजा, गेस्ट हाउस में की थी खौफनाक हत्या

22 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
खेत में पड़ा मिला था इंद्रासन का शव।
Gorakhpur

15 लाख रुपये हड़पने के चक्कर में हुई प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की हत्या, सच्चा दोस्त ही निकला कातिल

21 अक्टूबर 2020

अर्चना यादव और पुलिस के गिरफ्त में प्रेमी अजय यादव। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

पिता की हत्या देखकर मां की गोद में छिप गया था बेटा, प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर उसे भी उतार दिया था मौत के घाट

20 अक्टूबर 2020

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
astrology

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
बांदा में मासूम की निर्मम हत्या का मामला
Banda

यूपी: मासूम की निर्मम हत्या, कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग से हुआ ये खुलासा, परिजन बोले- पुलिस सक्रिय होती तो बच जाती जान

20 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रॉपर्टी डीलर इंद्रासन। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की गला रेतकर हुई हत्या, इस हाल में मिला शव, तस्वीरें

20 अक्टूबर 2020

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में भागता दिखाई दे रहा बदमाश
Agra

पुलिस न चौकी पर थी...न बैरियर पर, हत्या कर नगदी से भरा बैग लूट पैदल भाग गया बदमाश

20 अक्टूबर 2020

पति और मासूम बेटे की हत्या में अर्चना और उसके प्रेमी को उम्रकैद।
Gorakhpur

फेसबुक पर हुए प्रेम के चक्कर में 'हत्यारी' बनी थी महिला, पति और मासूम बेटे को दी थी दर्दनाक मौत

19 अक्टूबर 2020

अवैध पटाखा फैक्टरी में हुआ विस्फोट
Agra

पटाखा गोदाम विस्फोट: धमाके का धुआं छटा तो मंजर देख सहम गए लोग, छतों पर पड़े थे चीथड़े

19 अक्टूबर 2020

शिखा दुबे हत्याकांड। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

मरी हुई बेटी को जिंदा देख फफक कर रो पड़े थे पिता, बोले- 'मेरी है पर मेरे लिए मर चुकी है'

18 अक्टूबर 2020

कुशीनगर में डबल मर्डर।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: कुशीनगर में गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से कांप उठा बाजार, दो की हत्याकर बिहार भाग गए बदमाश

18 अक्टूबर 2020

रो पड़े विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह।
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड में पांच और की हुई गिरफ्तारी, मुख्य आरोपी भाजपा कार्यकर्ता अब भी फरार

17 अक्टूबर 2020

बड़ौत पहुंचे आईजी प्रवीण कुमार
Meerut

सीमेंट व्यापारी हत्याकांड: गांवों में ताबड़तोड़ दबिश, जांच की समीक्षा करने पहुंचे आईजी, जल्द होगा खुलासा

17 अक्टूबर 2020

महिला का फाइल फोटो और जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

शराब पीने से रोका तो पत्नी को उतारा मौत के घाट, खौफनाक थी वारदात, देखिए तस्वीरें

17 अक्टूबर 2020

घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस।
Gorakhpur

सात साल से चल रहे विवाद के बाद ससुराल पहुंची बुजुर्ग महिला, तीन दिन बाद मिली ऐसी दर्दनाक मौत

17 अक्टूबर 2020

गुस्साई भीड़ ने पुलिस से छीनकर आरोपी को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला था। (File Photo)
Gorakhpur

बलिया हत्याकांड की तरह यहां भी मौजूद थी पुलिस, भीड़ ने कातिल को दी थी दिल दहलाने वाली मौत

17 अक्टूबर 2020

किशोरी हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्या आरोपी पिता
किशोरी हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्या आरोपी पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी पिता
आरोपी पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्रकार वार्ता में आईजी जोन ए. सतीश गणेश, एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल
पत्रकार वार्ता में आईजी जोन ए. सतीश गणेश, एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्या आरोपी पिता
पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्या आरोपी पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किशोरी की हत्या के बाद पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर पहुंचे भाजपा विधायक (फाइल फोटो)
किशोरी की हत्या के बाद पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर पहुंचे भाजपा विधायक (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल का मुआयना करती पुलिस का फाइल फोटो
घटनास्थल का मुआयना करती पुलिस का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X