किशोरी हत्याकांडः भाई के बताया पिता का सच, खुल गई हत्या की परत, जानिये पूरा घटनाक्रम

{"_id":"5f96c4a78ebc3e9b7c13bc61","slug":"father-murder-daughter-arrested-full-story-of-killing-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
किशोरी हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्या आरोपी पिता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f96c4a78ebc3e9b7c13bc61","slug":"father-murder-daughter-arrested-full-story-of-killing-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
आरोपी पिता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f96c4a78ebc3e9b7c13bc61","slug":"father-murder-daughter-arrested-full-story-of-killing-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
पत्रकार वार्ता में आईजी जोन ए. सतीश गणेश, एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f96c4a78ebc3e9b7c13bc61","slug":"father-murder-daughter-arrested-full-story-of-killing-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
पुलिस ने पकड़ा हत्या आरोपी पिता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f96c4a78ebc3e9b7c13bc61","slug":"father-murder-daughter-arrested-full-story-of-killing-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
किशोरी की हत्या के बाद पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर पहुंचे भाजपा विधायक (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f96c4a78ebc3e9b7c13bc61","slug":"father-murder-daughter-arrested-full-story-of-killing-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
घटनास्थल का मुआयना करती पुलिस का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला