प्रेमी युगल आत्महत्याः दोनों परिवारों ने लगाया एक दूसरे पर हत्या का आरोप

{"_id":"5d1a2ae58ebc3e3cd07a31e0","slug":"couple-suicide-family-alligation-murder-police-starts-investigation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0903 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d1a2ae58ebc3e3cd07a31e0","slug":"couple-suicide-family-alligation-murder-police-starts-investigation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0903 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे विधायक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d1a2ae58ebc3e3cd07a31e0","slug":"couple-suicide-family-alligation-murder-police-starts-investigation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0903 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने की सूचना के बाद घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d1a2ae58ebc3e3cd07a31e0","slug":"couple-suicide-family-alligation-murder-police-starts-investigation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0903 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने की सूचना के बाद पहुंचे ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d1a2ae58ebc3e3cd07a31e0","slug":"couple-suicide-family-alligation-murder-police-starts-investigation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0903 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेमी युगल के शव पोस्टमार्टम ले जाने की प्रक्रिया करती पुलिस और मौके पर मौजूद भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला