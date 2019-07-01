शहर चुनें

प्रेमी युगल आत्महत्याः दोनों परिवारों ने लगाया एक दूसरे पर हत्या का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Mon, 01 Jul 2019 09:26 PM IST
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
1 of 5
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमी युगल की खुदकुशी का मामला दोनों ही परिवारों के लोगों के समझ में नहीं आ रहा है। वे खुदकुशी की बात से संतुष्ट नहीं है और एक दूसरे पर दोनों की हत्या का आरोप लगा रहे हैं। हालांकि दोनों ही परिवारों में से किसी ने पुलिस को कोई भी तहरीर नहीं दी है।
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे विधायक
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे विधायक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने की सूचना के बाद घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे ग्रामीण
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने की सूचना के बाद घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने की सूचना के बाद पहुंचे ग्रामीण
प्रेमी युगल के शव मिलने की सूचना के बाद पहुंचे ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमी युगल के शव पोस्टमार्टम ले जाने की प्रक्रिया करती पुलिस और मौके पर मौजूद भीड़
प्रेमी युगल के शव पोस्टमार्टम ले जाने की प्रक्रिया करती पुलिस और मौके पर मौजूद भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
