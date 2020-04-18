आगरा में चार जमातियों ने जीती कोरोना से जंग, चिकित्सकीय टीम ने ताली बजाकर बढ़ाया हौसला

{"_id":"5e9af8598ebc3e768343fd38","slug":"coronavirus-update-four-jamaati-discharged-from-district-hospital-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917, \u091a\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0915\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094c\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चार जमाती अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज किए गए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चिकित्सकीय टीम ने ताली बजाकर बढ़ाया हौसला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिला अस्पताल की चिकित्सकीय टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चार जमातियों ने दी कोरोना को मात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला