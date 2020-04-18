शहर चुनें

आगरा में चार जमातियों ने जीती कोरोना से जंग, चिकित्सकीय टीम ने ताली बजाकर बढ़ाया हौसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 18 Apr 2020 06:35 PM IST
चार जमाती अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज किए गए
चार जमाती अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज किए गए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से ठीक होने के बाद जिला अस्पताल से शनिवार को चार लोग डिस्चार्ज कर दिए गए। ये सभी दिल्ली में तब्लीगी जमात में शामिल हुए थे। एहतियातन अभी ये लोग 14 दिन क्वारंटीन में रहेंगे। चिकित्सकीय टीम ने ताली बजाकर कोरोना को मात देन वाले इन जमातियों को हौसला बढ़ाया। 
