कोरोना से लोगों को बचाने के लिए सड़क पर उतरे 'यमराज', लॉकडाउन का पढ़ाया पाठ

{"_id":"5e9aa79b8ebc3e768343fd05","slug":"lockdown-agra-yamraj-made-people-aware-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 '\u092f\u092e\u0930\u093e\u091c', \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0920","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमराज का वेश बनाकर लोगों को किया जागरूक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमराज के वेश में युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसपी सिटी बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद व एसपी ट्रैफिक प्रशांत कुमार ने चलाया चेकिंग अभियान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला