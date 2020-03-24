शहर चुनें

#LadengeCoronaSe: ऊर्जा मंत्री ने किया एक करोड़ रुपये देने का एलान, सांसद-विधायकों ने दी आर्थिक मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Tue, 24 Mar 2020 08:36 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा
उत्तर प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा - फोटो : ट्विटर
वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए एक तरफ जहां केंद्र और राज्य सरकार जुटी हुई है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ जनप्रतिनिधि भी मदद को आगे आने लगे हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा ने अपनी विधायक निधि से एक करोड़ रुपए कोरोना संकट से निपटने के लिए देने का एलान किया है। इनके अलावा आगरा मंडल के भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सांसद और विधायक भी मदद की है। अगली स्लाइड्स में जानिए किसने कितनी मदद की है...
उत्तर प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा
उत्तर प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा - फोटो : ट्विटर
ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा
ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा - फोटो : amar ujala
भाजपा प्रत्याशी राजकुमार चाहर, एसपी सिंह बघेल
भाजपा प्रत्याशी राजकुमार चाहर, एसपी सिंह बघेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा विधायक जितेंद्र वर्मा
भाजपा विधायक जितेंद्र वर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा लॉकडाउन
आगरा लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
