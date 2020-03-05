शहर चुनें

कोरोनावायरस का खौफ: सेंट पीटर्स पर अभिभावकों का हंगामा, सेंट फेलिक्स स्कूल की छुट्टी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 05 Mar 2020 02:25 PM IST
अभिभावकों ने किया हंगामा
अभिभावकों ने किया हंगामा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
आगरा में कोरोनावायरस की खौफ साफ देखा जा रहा है। बृहस्पतिवार को सेंट पीटर्स कॉलेज व सेंट फेलिक्स स्कूल खुले, लेकिन मॉस्क लगाकर बच्चों संग पहुंचे अभिभावकों ने हंगामा कर दिया। उन्होंने दोनों स्कूल की छुट्टी करने की मांग की। विद्यालय प्रशासन का कहना है कि सेंट पीटर्स में परीक्षाएं चल रही हैं। जिलाधिकारी के आदेश पर छुट्टी की जाएगी। हालांकि सेंट फेलिक्स की छुट्टी कर दी गई है। 
coronavirus coronavirus news कोरोनावायरस

अभिभावकों ने किया हंगामा
अभिभावकों ने किया हंगामा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मॉस्क लगाकर स्कूली बच्चे
मॉस्क लगाकर स्कूली बच्चे - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मॉस्क लगाकर पहुंचे छात्र
मॉस्क लगाकर पहुंचे छात्र - फोटो : Amar Ujala
छात्रों को किया गया जागरूक
छात्रों को किया गया जागरूक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
स्कूल में मॉस्क लगाकर कार्य करती युवती
स्कूल में मॉस्क लगाकर कार्य करती युवती - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मंडलीय संयुक्त शिक्षा निदेशक (जेडी) डॉ. मुकेश अग्रवाल
मंडलीय संयुक्त शिक्षा निदेशक (जेडी) डॉ. मुकेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
