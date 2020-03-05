कोरोनावायरस का खौफ: सेंट पीटर्स पर अभिभावकों का हंगामा, सेंट फेलिक्स स्कूल की छुट्टी

{"_id":"5e60854c8ebc3ec54d51d5f2","slug":"coronavirus-in-agra-parents-created-ruckus-at-st-peters-school","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b: \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092b\u0947\u0932\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अभिभावकों ने किया हंगामा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
मॉस्क लगाकर स्कूली बच्चे
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
मॉस्क लगाकर पहुंचे छात्र
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
छात्रों को किया गया जागरूक
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
स्कूल में मॉस्क लगाकर कार्य करती युवती
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
मंडलीय संयुक्त शिक्षा निदेशक (जेडी) डॉ. मुकेश अग्रवाल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala