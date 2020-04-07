Lockdown: कोरोना से जंग के 'कर्मवीरों' को सलाम, लोगों ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर बरसाए फूल

{"_id":"5e8c381d8ebc3e76b56377c3","slug":"corona-warriors-flowers-showered-on-policemen-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 '\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902' \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u090f \u092b\u0942\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिसकर्मियों पर बरसाए फूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गश्त करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिसकर्मियों पर बरसाए फूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिसकर्मियों पर बरसाए फूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला