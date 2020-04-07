शहर चुनें

Lockdown: कोरोना से जंग के 'कर्मवीरों' को सलाम, लोगों ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर बरसाए फूल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 07 Apr 2020 02:03 PM IST
पुलिसकर्मियों पर बरसाए फूल
1 of 5
पुलिसकर्मियों पर बरसाए फूल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक तरफ जहां कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचने के लिए लोग घरों में कैद हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ कोरोना के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए डॉक्टर, मेडिकल स्टाफ और पुलिसकर्मी दिन-रात लगे हुए हैं। कोरोना से जंग के इन कर्मवीरों को लोग सलाम कर रहे हैं। आगरा में सोमवार को गश्त कर रहे पुलिस दल पर पुष्प वर्षा की गई। 
corona warriors policemen coronavirus

