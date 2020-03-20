कोरोना वायरस: वृंदावन के मंदिर में सैनिटाइजर से हाथ धुलवाकर प्रवेश

{"_id":"5e745eb28ebc3e768812d746","slug":"corona-virus-effects-devotees-in-temple-of-vridavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938: \u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0907\u091c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रियाकान्तजू मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंदिर में श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सैनिटाइजर से हाथ साफ कराकर मंदिर में करा रहे प्रवेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना घाट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला