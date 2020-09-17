शहर चुनें
बेरोजगारी के विरोध में अनोखा प्रदर्शन, सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने बेचे गोलगप्पे, कांग्रेस ने तले पकौड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 17 Sep 2020 09:55 PM IST
कांग्रेस और सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने अगल-अलग किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
कांग्रेस और सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने अगल-अलग किया विरोध प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के जन्मदिन पर आगरा में समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) और कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने गुरुवार को अलग-अलग जगहों पर महंगाई, बेरोजगारी और निजीकरण के विरोध में अनोखे तरीके से प्रदर्शन किया। सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने संजय प्लेस में गोलगप्पे बेचे, भगवान टॉकीज पर भीख मांगी और कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन पर पैदल मार्च किया। उधर, कांग्रेस ने पीएम मोदी के जन्मदिन को बेरोजगार दिवस के तौर पर मनाया गया। कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने पकौड़े तलकर बेचे।
congress samajwadi party nationl unemployment day protest

कांग्रेस और सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने अगल-अलग किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
कांग्रेस और सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने अगल-अलग किया विरोध प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने बेचे गोलगप्पे
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने बेचे गोलगप्पे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने तले पकौड़े
एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने तले पकौड़े - फोटो : अमर उजाला
