बेरोजगारी के विरोध में अनोखा प्रदर्शन, सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने बेचे गोलगप्पे, कांग्रेस ने तले पकौड़े

{"_id":"5f638d568ebc3e74b4112393","slug":"congress-samajwadi-party-workers-protest-against-unemployment-and-inflation-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0917\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस और सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने अगल-अलग किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f638d568ebc3e74b4112393","slug":"congress-samajwadi-party-workers-protest-against-unemployment-and-inflation-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0917\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f638d568ebc3e74b4112393","slug":"congress-samajwadi-party-workers-protest-against-unemployment-and-inflation-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0917\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने बेचे गोलगप्पे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f638d568ebc3e74b4112393","slug":"congress-samajwadi-party-workers-protest-against-unemployment-and-inflation-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0917\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f638d568ebc3e74b4112393","slug":"congress-samajwadi-party-workers-protest-against-unemployment-and-inflation-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0917\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने तले पकौड़े
- फोटो : अमर उजाला