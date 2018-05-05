बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aed8bbe4f1c1b6e098b81b9","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-tells-akhilesh-yadav-as-insensitive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
CM योगी का अखिलेश के ट्वीट पर पलटवार, कह दी ये बड़ी बात
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 04:21 PM IST
आगरा में तूफान से आई बड़ी तबाही के बाद शनिवार को सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ आगरा में थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि सपा ने तूफान पीड़ितों के जख्म पर नमक छिड़कने का काम किया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aed8bbe4f1c1b6e098b81b9","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-tells-akhilesh-yadav-as-insensitive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aed8bbe4f1c1b6e098b81b9","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-tells-akhilesh-yadav-as-insensitive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aed8bbe4f1c1b6e098b81b9","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-tells-akhilesh-yadav-as-insensitive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aed8bbe4f1c1b6e098b81b9","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-tells-akhilesh-yadav-as-insensitive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aed8bbe4f1c1b6e098b81b9","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-tells-akhilesh-yadav-as-insensitive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.