बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aedaae34f1c1b390a8b8314","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-top-film-shooting-location","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरें: ताजमहल और फिल्मी दुनिया से जुड़ी ये बातें नहीं जानते होंगे आप
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, आगरा , Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 06:37 PM IST
ताजमहल सिर्फ एक इमारत ही नहीं बल्कि दुनिया के लिए मोहब्बत की जिंदा अलामत है। कवि रवींद्रनाथ टैगोर ने इसे 'अनंत काल के गाल पर आंसू' कहा था। बात करें फिल्मी दुनिया की तो ताजमहल का जादू हॉलीवुड से लेकर बॉलीवुड तक चल रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aedaae34f1c1b390a8b8314","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-top-film-shooting-location","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aedaae34f1c1b390a8b8314","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-top-film-shooting-location","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aedaae34f1c1b390a8b8314","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-top-film-shooting-location","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aedaae34f1c1b390a8b8314","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-top-film-shooting-location","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aedaae34f1c1b390a8b8314","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-top-film-shooting-location","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aedaae34f1c1b390a8b8314","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-top-film-shooting-location","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.