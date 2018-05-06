बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aeebd544f1c1b54098b84bb","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-orders-to-bring-water-from-chambal-river-to-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी को एक साल बाद याद आया चंबल का पानी, जानिए क्या कहा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 02:03 PM IST
आगरा में तूफान पीड़ितों के जख्मों पर मरहम लगाने आए मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को एक साल बाद फिर से चंबल नदी का पानी याद आया। पेयजल संकट से जूझते जिले में चंबल का पानी लाने के लिए उन्होंने प्रशासन से योजना तैयार करने के लिए कहा है। इससे एक बार फिर लोगों में उम्मीद जागी है।
