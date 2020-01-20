शहर चुनें

व्यापारी हत्याकांडः 'बिगड़ैल रईसजादे' पर कसा शिकंजा, फॉरेंसिक जांच रिपोर्ट में बड़ा खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 11:00 AM IST
हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल
हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के कमला नगर निवासी कपड़ा कारोबारी राहुल अग्रवाल की हत्या में पुलिस को सबसे बड़ा सुबूत मिला है। फॉरेंसिक परीक्षण में पाया गया है कि हत्यारोपी मैदा कारोबारी राजीव अग्रवाल की पिस्टल से चली गोली से ही राहुल की जान गई। दूसरा बड़ा सुबूत सीसीटीवी फुटेज पुलिस के पास पहले से मौजूद है। अब पुलिस ने हत्यारोपी पर शिकंजा कस दिया है।  
रेशमपाल का फाइल फोटो
Agra

दोस्ती का कत्लः अंतिम संस्कार करने से परिवार ने किया इंकार, गांव में तनाव की स्थिति

21 जनवरी 2020

गांव रांकौली की महिलाएं पानी लाते हुए
Agra

'नीर का पीर' उठाने को मजबूर राधारानी की सखी रंगदेवी के गांव की महिलाएं, रोज होती है पानी से 'जंग'

21 जनवरी 2020

बच्चों को संबोधित करते यूपीपीएससी के अध्यक्ष
Agra

यूपीपीएससी अध्यक्ष ने छात्रों को दिया 'गुरु मंत्र', प्रतिवर्ष मेधावियों को छात्रवृत्ति देने का एलान

21 जनवरी 2020

एसएन में मरीज का हाल पूछते राज्यमंत्री डॉ. जीएस धर्मेश
Agra

एसएन के हाल देखकर चढ़ा योगी के मंत्री का पारा, मरीजों की नब्ज देखकर दिए सुझाव, देखें तस्वीरें

21 जनवरी 2020

दंपती का फाइल फोटो
Agra

रिश्तों का खून: एक चिता पर हुई दंपती की अंत्येष्टि, हत्यारोपी भाई को राखी बांध कर पछता रही बहन

21 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली में पीएम मोदी से परीक्षा पे चर्चा करने पहुंचे कानपुर के छात्र
Kanpur

दिल्ली में पीएम से परीक्षा पे चर्चा करने पहुंचे कानपुर के छात्र, बोले पीएम सर ने दोस्त की तरह बात की

20 जनवरी 2020

डीएसपी अतुल सोनी
Chandigarh

एक डीएसपी, जो अपनी फिटनेस और 'दबंगई' को लेकर है चर्चा में, लोग कहते हैं 'सिंघम'

20 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

डीएसपी दविंदर और आतंकी नवीद के कनेक्शन पर एनआईए की घाटी में छापेमारी तेज, ये हुए खुलासे

20 जनवरी 2020

VHP Meeting in Magh Mela Prayagraj
Prayagraj

विहिप की बैठक में बोले संत, श्री राम जन्मभूमि न्यास को ही मिले राम मंदिर निर्माण की जिम्मेदारी

20 जनवरी 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस महिला सिपाही भर्ती
Jammu

औरंगजेब की तरह देश के लिए मर मिटने को तैयार जम्मू-कश्मीर की बेटियां, पुलिस भर्ती में दिखाया दम

20 जनवरी 2020

हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल
हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राहुल का फाइल फोटो
राहुल का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक की पत्नी श्वेता अग्रवाल
मृतक की पत्नी श्वेता अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हत्या का आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हत्या का आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरीपर्वत पुलिस स्टेशन आगरा
हरीपर्वत पुलिस स्टेशन आगरा
