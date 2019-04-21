शहर चुनें

शेख सलीम चिश्ती की मजार पर बवाल के बीच जियारत नहीं कर सके जायरीन, पुलिसबल तैनात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 21 Apr 2019 09:10 PM IST
फतेहपुर सीकरी फाइल फोटो
फतेहपुर सीकरी फाइल फोटो
विश्वदाय स्मारक बुलंद दरवाजा परिसर स्थित सूफी संत हजरत शेख सलीम चिश्ती की मजार पर रविवार को खादिमों के दो पक्षों में झगड़ा हो गया। नौबत लाठी डंडों तक पहुंच गई। दो लोग घायल हुए। सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी तोड़ दिए गए। इन पक्षों के बीच वर्चस्व की लड़ाई चल रही है। बवाल के कारण पर्यटकों में भगदड़ मच गई। पुलिस ने पहुंचकर दोनों पक्षों को खदेड़ा। तब जाकर मामला शांत हुआ।
फतेहपुर सीकरी फाइल फोटो
फतेहपुर सीकरी फाइल फोटो
परिसर में पुलिसबल
परिसर में पुलिसबल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खादिमों से बातचीत करती पुलिस
खादिमों से बातचीत करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीसीटीवी कैमरे टूटे गए
सीसीटीवी कैमरे टूटे गए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बवाल के दौरान सूना पड़ा मुख्य स्थल
बवाल के दौरान सूना पड़ा मुख्य स्थल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
