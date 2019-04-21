शेख सलीम चिश्ती की मजार पर बवाल के बीच जियारत नहीं कर सके जायरीन, पुलिसबल तैनात

{"_id":"5cbc8cd4bdec22144631a562","slug":"clash-at-hazrat-shaikh-salim-chishti-fatehpur-sikari-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u0932\u0940\u092e \u091a\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u092c\u0932 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
परिसर में पुलिसबल
खादिमों से बातचीत करती पुलिस
सीसीटीवी कैमरे टूटे गए
बवाल के दौरान सूना पड़ा मुख्य स्थल
