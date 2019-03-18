{"_id":"5c8f7276bdec22144f416fe0","slug":"chhadimar-holi-celebrations-in-gokul-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0915\u0941\u0932, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0917\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091b\u0921\u093c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोपाल के स्वरूपों संग छड़ीमार होली खेलतीं गोपियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदभवन से निकला ठाकुर जी का डोला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोकुल में उड़ता होली का रंग गुलाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुर जी की शोभायात्रा में शामिल महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोकुल में खेली गई छड़ीमार होली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होली के रंगों में सराबोर होकर नृत्य करते श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोकुल में खेली गई छड़ीमार होली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला