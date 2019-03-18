शहर चुनें

होली के उल्लास में डूबा गोकुल, कान्हा संग गोपियों ने खेला छड़ीमार हुरंगा, रंगों से सरोबार हुए भक्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 18 Mar 2019 03:57 PM IST
गोपाल के स्वरूपों संग छड़ीमार होली खेलतीं गोपियां
गोपाल के स्वरूपों संग छड़ीमार होली खेलतीं गोपियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रज में होली का उल्लास सोमवार को गोकुल की कुंज गलियों तक पहुंच गया। नंदभवन से ठाकुरजी का डोला निकला तो पुष्प वर्षा के साथ रंग, गुलाल ने श्रद्धालुओं को सराबोर कर दिया। मुरलीघाट पर गोपियों ने बाल स्वरूप कान्हा से छड़ीमार होली खेली। इस होल के अलौकिक दृश्य को देखकर देश-विदेश से आए हजारों श्रद्धालु निहाल हो गए। 
गोपाल के स्वरूपों संग छड़ीमार होली खेलतीं गोपियां
गोपाल के स्वरूपों संग छड़ीमार होली खेलतीं गोपियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदभवन से निकला ठाकुर जी का डोला
नंदभवन से निकला ठाकुर जी का डोला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोकुल में उड़ता होली का रंग गुलाल
गोकुल में उड़ता होली का रंग गुलाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुर जी की शोभायात्रा में शामिल महिलाएं
ठाकुर जी की शोभायात्रा में शामिल महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोकुल में खेली गई छड़ीमार होली
गोकुल में खेली गई छड़ीमार होली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
होली के रंगों में सराबोर होकर नृत्य करते श्रद्धालु
होली के रंगों में सराबोर होकर नृत्य करते श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोकुल में खेली गई छड़ीमार होली
गोकुल में खेली गई छड़ीमार होली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
