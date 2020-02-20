ट्रंप का ताजमहल दौरा: खूबसूरत स्मारक के पीछे 'कालिंदी' की कालिख, गंगाजल से कैसे होगी साफ

{"_id":"5e4ebf138ebc3ef2c142c9f4","slug":"behind-the-taj-mahal-shows-dirt-and-garbage-in-the-yamuna","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e: \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0916, \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल के पीछे यमुना में मशीन से कराई जा रही गंदगी साफ
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल के पीछे यमुना में जमी सिल्ट
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
मुना नदी के किनारे से हटाई जा रही सिल्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर उफनता रहा सीवर (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला