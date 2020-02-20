शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   behind the Taj Mahal shows dirt and garbage in the Yamuna

ट्रंप का ताजमहल दौरा: खूबसूरत स्मारक के पीछे 'कालिंदी' की कालिख, गंगाजल से कैसे होगी साफ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 21 Feb 2020 01:01 AM IST
ताजमहल के पीछे यमुना में मशीन से कराई जा रही गंदगी साफ
1 of 5
ताजमहल के पीछे यमुना में मशीन से कराई जा रही गंदगी साफ - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल के दीदार के दौरान अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को कालिंदी (यमुना) में कचरा और कालिख देखने को मिल सकती है। मुख्य गुंबद में शाहजहां मुमताज की कब्रें देखने के बाद ट्रंप जैसे ही यमुना किनारे आएंगे, ताज टैनरी के पास जमा सिल्ट और कचरा नजर आएगा, जो यमुना नदी पर धब्बे की तरह है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
donald trump yamuna taj mahal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

एयरफोर्स वन
Education

Air Force One: जानें उस विमान की ताकत, जिससे भारत आ रहे हैं अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप

20 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

महाशिवरात्रिः संगम में पुण्य की आखिरी डुबकी के लिए पहुंचने लगे श्रद्धालु, 60 वर्ष बाद अद्भुत संयोग

21 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
Dholpur fresh

हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
सज गए मंदिर
Meerut

महाशिवरात्रि: भोले बाबा के जयकारों से गूंज उठेगा शहर, देखें प्रसिद्ध मंदिरों का अद्भुत नजारा

21 फरवरी 2020

खोखला पेड़
Agra

बड़े रोड़े हैं डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की राह में!, जर्जर पुल-खोखला पेड़, बंदर भी मार रहे 'गुलाटी'

21 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा
Agra

महाशिवरात्रि: गंगाघाट पर आस्था और देशभक्ति का अनूठा संगम, कांवड़ यात्रा में लहराया तिरंगा

21 फरवरी 2020

बटेश्वर के मंदिर पूजा करते श्रद्घालु
Agra

महाशिवरात्रि: 117 साल बाद बन रहा दुर्लभ योग, शिव-पार्वती की पूजा से बनेंगे बिगड़े काम

21 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कैलाश मंदिर
Agra

महाशिवरात्रि: आगरा के चारों कोनों पर विराजमान हैं भगवान महादेव, भक्तों पर बरसती हैं इनकी महिमा

21 फरवरी 2020

PRAYAGRAJ
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद जंक्शन नहीं, अब कहिए प्रयागराज जंक्शन, शहर के कई और स्टेशनों के नाम बदले

20 फरवरी 2020

हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
Dholpur fresh

हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
विज्ञापन
Success story of dr. Ragini Singh who reached at Amar ujala office
Chandigarh

Pics: दुनिया में छाई रोहतक की डॉक्टर बहू, कभी 110 किलो था वजन, लोग मारने लगे थे ताने

20 फरवरी 2020

वार्ताकार साधना रामचंद्रन और संजय हेगड़े
Delhi NCR

जानें, शाहीन बाग में ऐसा क्या हुआ जिसकी वजह से भड़क गईं वार्ताकार साधना रामचंद्रन

20 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
लिट्टी चोखा खाते हुए नरेंद्र मोदी
Delhi NCR

हुनर हाट: जिस दुकान पर मोदी ने खाई थी लिट्टी, अब वहां हो रही 'धनवर्षा'

20 फरवरी 2020

uppsc
Prayagraj

यूपीपीएससीः उत्तर कुंजी के मामले में न्यायालय जा सकते हैं अभ्यर्थी

20 फरवरी 2020

reservation in promotion: General OBC Employees protest maha rally in dehradun
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः पदोन्नति में आरक्षण के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरे कर्मचारी, तस्वीरों में देखें आक्रोश

20 फरवरी 2020

देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
Gorakhpur

DDU में संगोष्ठी, मानसरोवर मंदिर में प्राण प्रतिष्ठा का हुआ आयोजन, देखें आज दिनभर की हलचल

20 फरवरी 2020

मंदिर में हुई पूजा।
Uttar Pradesh

महाकाल एक्सप्रेस के रवाना होने से पहले किया गया पूजा-पाठ, बदला शिव परिवार का स्थान

20 फरवरी 2020

International Shivaratri Fair: Seven Gods including Dev Kamarunag arrived in Mandi
Shimla

शिवरात्रि मेलाः मंडी पहुंचे देव कमरूनाग समेत सात देवता, बड़ी जलेब से होगा शुभारंभ

20 फरवरी 2020

मनोज यादव की पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात।
Varanasi

जब मनोज यादव पैर छूने को झुके तो पीएम बोले- खिलाड़ी झुकता नहीं, एवरेस्ट फतह करो यह मेरा आशीर्वाद 

20 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल प्रारंभिक शिक्षा विभाग में भरे जाएंगे 1807 पद, सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

20 फरवरी 2020

शादी करते प्रेमी युगल
Kanpur

दो साल चला प्रेम संबंध फिर मंदिर में की शादी, 12 घंटे बाद बोली लड़की इसके साथ नहीं रहना

20 फरवरी 2020

Kashi mahakal express before departs train was canceled show on screen cantt station varanasi
Varanasi

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस के रवाना होने से पहले यात्रियों की यहां थम गई थीं सासें

20 फरवरी 2020

मानसरोवर मंदिर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में संबोधित करते सीएम योगी।
Gorakhpur

अपने गुरु को याद कर भावुक हुए सीएम योगी, बोले- मानसरोवर मंदिर के जीर्णोद्धार की जताई थी इच्छा

20 फरवरी 2020

मंदिर वाली खाली सीट।
Varanasi

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस के कोच बी5 के सीट नंबर-64 पर बिना शिव के हुई रवाना

20 फरवरी 2020

ताजमहल के पीछे यमुना में मशीन से कराई जा रही गंदगी साफ
ताजमहल के पीछे यमुना में मशीन से कराई जा रही गंदगी साफ - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल के पीछे यमुना में जमी सिल्ट
ताजमहल के पीछे यमुना में जमी सिल्ट - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मुना नदी के किनारे से हटाई जा रही सिल्ट
मुना नदी के किनारे से हटाई जा रही सिल्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर उफनता रहा सीवर (फाइल)
सड़कों पर उफनता रहा सीवर (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा नगर निगम
आगरा नगर निगम
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited