{"_id":"5bed12f8bdec22695176b40c","slug":"asi-pasted-notice-on-taj-mahal-gate-over-namaz","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल के गेट पर चस्पा किया गया यह नोटिस, तस्वीरों में जानें क्या है पूरा मामला
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Thu, 15 Nov 2018 12:02 PM IST
ताजमहल में शुक्रवार के अलावा अन्य दिनों में भी नमाज पढ़ने की मांग कर रहे मुस्लिम संगठनों के विरोध को देखते हुए भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण ने पूर्वी और पश्चिमी गेट पर गजट नोटिफिकेशन चस्पा करा दिया है।
