निर्भया केस: महिलाओं में आक्रोश, कहा- जो दरिंदों को बचाए, वो कानून बदल दो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 12:50 AM IST
संवाद कार्यक्रम में महिलाएं
1 of 6
संवाद कार्यक्रम में महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिन दरिंदों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट सजा-ए-मौत दे चुका है। राष्ट्रपति दया याचिका खारिज कर चुके हैं। उन्हें फांसी देने में देरी क्यों ? कानून तो पीड़ितों का कवच होता है, अगर यह मुजरिमों को बचा रहा है, तो इसे बदल देना चाहिए। इंसाफ में देरी से ही हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर को लोग सही ठहरा रहे हैं...। अपराजिता अभियान के तहत आगरा स्थित अमर उजाला कार्यालय में मंगलवार को आयोजित संवाद कार्यक्रम में महिलाओं ने निर्भया के दरिंदों को फांसी में हो रही देरी पर इन शब्दों में अपना रोष जाहिर किया। 

महिलाओं ने कहा कि 16 दिसंबर, 2012 को निर्भया के साथ हुई हैवानियत को सात साल हो चुके हैं। फांसी में देरी से बहुत गलत संदेश जा रहा है। केंद्र सरकार ऐसा कानून बनाए जिससे दरिंदों को सजा मिलने में देरी न हो।
aparajita 100 million smiles aparajita nirbhaya case
संवाद कार्यक्रम में महिलाएं
संवाद कार्यक्रम में महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वत्सला प्रभाकर और शीतल अग्रवाल
वत्सला प्रभाकर और शीतल अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रजनी गुप्ता और माया सिंह
रजनी गुप्ता और माया सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेखा मल्होत्रा और सोफिया अली
रेखा मल्होत्रा और सोफिया अली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उर्मिला माहेश्वरी और डॉ. रेनू वर्मा
उर्मिला माहेश्वरी और डॉ. रेनू वर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुमन सुराना, कविता अग्रवाल, शीला बहल
सुमन सुराना, कविता अग्रवाल, शीला बहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
