निर्भया केस: महिलाओं में आक्रोश, कहा- जो दरिंदों को बचाए, वो कानून बदल दो

{"_id":"5e39b90e27af717a184e740b","slug":"aparajita-100-million-smiles-women-samvad-for-nirbhaya-justice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u091c\u094b \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f, \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
संवाद कार्यक्रम में महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वत्सला प्रभाकर और शीतल अग्रवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रजनी गुप्ता और माया सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेखा मल्होत्रा और सोफिया अली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उर्मिला माहेश्वरी और डॉ. रेनू वर्मा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुमन सुराना, कविता अग्रवाल, शीला बहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला