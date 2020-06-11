शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   anamika shukla teacher case kasganj police did not found any clue of mastermind

अनामिका प्रकरण: फर्जी नाम के सहारे पुलिस को चकमा दे रहा है मास्टरमाइंड, गोंडा तक जुड़े तार

कायमगंज/फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Thu, 11 Jun 2020 09:59 AM IST
अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
1 of 5
अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनामिका शुक्ला नाम से फर्रुखाबाद जिले के कायमगंज के गांव रजपालपुर निवासी सुप्रिया को कासगंज के कस्तूरबा विद्यालय में नौकरी दिलाने वाला मास्टरमाइंड गायब हो गया है। इसका सुराग न तो पुलिस को मिल रहा है और न ही शिक्षा विभाग को। मास्टरमाइंड शिक्षक और सुप्रिया सोशल मीडिया से दूर रहते थे। दोनों का न तो फेसबुक एकाउंट है और न ही व्हाट्सएप मोबाइल नंबर। इसलिए आरोपी शिक्षक तक न तो पुलिस पहुंच पा रही है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
Click Here
विज्ञापन
anamika shukla anamika shukla teacher fake teacher

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

anamika shukla
Lucknow

सामने आई असली अनामिका शुक्ला ने बताया चौंकाने वाला सच, कहा-प्रदेश में गूंजता रहा नाम और मैं...

10 जून 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

बिना मास्क ड्यूटी कर रहे बैंक कर्मी, वायरस का खौफ भुले लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे उड़ी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां

11 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
Safalta.com

मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर से निकल सकता है भारत-नेपाल सीमा विवाद का रास्ता, ये है बड़ी वजह

11 जून 2020

Sri prakash Shukla
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर का वह डॉन, जिसने 25 साल की उम्र में सीएम को मारने की ली थी सुपारी

11 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Free Kundli

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
कश्मीरी पंडित सरपंच अजय पंडिता की हत्या
Jammu

कश्मीरी पंडित सरपंच अजय की हत्या के पीछे हिजबुल का हाथ, पुलिस महानिदेशक ने अमर उजाला से कही ये बात

11 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

नोएडा प्राधिकरण के तत्कालीन मुख्य अभियंता यादव सिंह
Delhi NCR

चार्जशीट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, यादव सिंह ने इस कार के लिए प्राधिकारण को लगाया था 1.76 करोड़ का चूना

11 जून 2020

राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल
Gorakhpur

जयंती विशेष:रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल ने फांसी से तीन दिन पहले इस जेल में पूरी की थी आत्मकथा

11 जून 2020

मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
Safalta.com

मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
विज्ञापन
amitabh bachchan
Prayagraj

अमिताभ बच्चन ने दिखाई दरियादिली, मुंबई में फंसे 151 प्रवासियों को विमान से भेजवाया प्रयागराज

11 जून 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: प्रयागराज में कोरोना के सात नए मामले, चार संक्रमित एक ही परिवार के

11 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Free Kundli

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News Update: प्रयागराज में मां ने कलेजे के टुकड़े को फावड़े से काट डाला

10 जून 2020

Lucknow Weather Forecast Update Today in Hindi:: weather prediction for the month of june
Lucknow

Weather Update: तेज हुई धूप, पारा 40 डिग्री के करीब पहुंचा, जानें- आने वाले दिनों के लिए क्या कहते हैं मौसम विज्ञानी

10 जून 2020

अजय पंडिता की हत्या के बाद आतंकियों ने घाटी में चस्पा किए धमकी भरे पोस्टर
Jammu

षडयंत्रः कश्मीर में फिर वही '1990 वाली धमकियां', बौखलाए आतंकियों ने चस्पा किए ऐसे पोस्टर

10 जून 2020

solar eclipse
Gorakhpur

Surya Grahan 2020: सूर्यग्रहण में ही अर्जुन ने किया था जयद्रथ का संहार, जानिए 21 जून को क्या होगा इसका प्रभाव

10 जून 2020

पाकिस्तान ने किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन
Jammu

पाकिस्तान ने नौशेरा में बरसाए गोले, रिहायशी इलाकों को बनाया निशाना, जंगल में लगी आग

10 जून 2020

हाथों के साथ कपड़ों को भी किया जा रहा सैनिटाइज
Lucknow

हाथ-पैर के साथ ग्राहकों के कपड़े भी सैनिटाइज करा रहे दुकानदार, यूं रख रहे हैं नोट

10 जून 2020

राजाधिराज द्वारकाधीश जी महाराज मंदिर
Agra

आम भक्तों के लिए खुला द्वारकाधीश मंदिर, सामाजिक दूरी से किए दर्शन, देखें तस्वीरें

10 जून 2020

HPBOSE 10th Topper 2020 Interview
Himachal Pradesh

HPBOSE 10th Topper 2020: आईएएस, डॉक्टर तो किसी को बनना है इंजीनियर और शिक्षक

10 जून 2020

सदर सांसद रवि किशन।
Gorakhpur

सांसद रवि किशन ने गोरखपुर में पूरा किया एक साल, कहा- 'दौलत-शोहरत छोड़कर आया हूं, मकसद बस एक है'

10 जून 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

भारत माता के बेटों की इस रणनीति ने लिख दी 'आतंकवाद की मौत', पढ़ें 'ऑपरेशन जैकबूट से सुगू तक'

10 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: उमस भरी गर्मी ने लोगों को किया बेहाल, कल हो सकती है झमाझम बारिश

10 जून 2020

चलती कार में आग
Lucknow

चलती कार बनी आग का गोला, बाल-बाल बचे भारतेंदु नाट्य अकादमी के निदेशक, तस्वीरें

10 जून 2020

अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनामिका शुक्ला
अनामिका शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीएसए को मूल प्रमाण पत्र देतीं अनामिका शुक्ला।
बीएसए को मूल प्रमाण पत्र देतीं अनामिका शुक्ला। - फोटो : amar ujala
अनामिका प्रकरण
अनामिका प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited